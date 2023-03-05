Ajax and PSV have to chase Feyenoord and AZ today, who already won yesterday and Friday respectively. Read here how your favorite premier league club is doing in the run-up to this round.

Excelsior – Sparta (Sunday, 12.15 pm)

Details Excelsior: Excelsior has been undefeated against city rivals Sparta since 2006. Since then, the Kralingers have won five times and drawn twice. Captain Redouan El Yaakoubi returns from suspension. Besides him in defense, it is highly questionable whether Sven Nieuwpoort will be fit in time.

Absent: Donkor (knee), Pierie (muscle injury), Awoudja (injury), Besuijen (hamstring injury), Nieuwpoort (doubtful case), Markelo (doubtful case), Fein (hamstring injury)

Probable lineup: VanGassel; Horemans, El Yaakoubi, Seymor, Tjoe-A-On; Koopmeiners, Naujoks, Goldmine; Azarkan, Agrafiotis, Lamprou Details Sparta: Sparta captain Adil Auassar has been suspended for three games (plus one conditional) for dealing a blow to FC Utrecht’s Sean Klaiber. Mike Eerdhuijzen (22) plays in his place against Excelsior, Vitesse and FC Emmen.

Absent: Auassar (suspended)

Probable lineup: olive oil; Sambo, Vriends, Eerdhuijzen, Pinto; Kitolano, Verschueren, De Guzman; Van Crooij, Lauritsen, Saito See also Reporters - Montenegro's controversy and its unfinished highway

RKC – PSV (Sunday, 2.30 pm)

RKC details: For Florian Jozefzoon and Zakaria Bakkali it is a reunion with their former striker coach Ruud van Nistelrooij. With those two in the team, PSV lost to RKC for the last time in 2014.

Absent: Biereth (injured), Adewoye (suspended)

Probable lineup: Vaessen; Lelieveld, Gaari, Nieuwpoort, Van den Buijs, Lutonda; Bel Hassani, Anita, Clement; Seuntjens, Kramer



Details PSV: PSV has gotten some solid shape in recent weeks and wants to hit RKC again. Joël Drommel is playing again in the Eredivisie, because his colleague Walter Benitez has been injured. Drommel already played in the cup tournament and in the Europa League this season.

Absent: Savio, Fofana, Hazard, Benitez, Mauro Junior, Til (doubtful case)

Probable lineup: damn; Mwene, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Van Aanholt; Sangaré, Simons, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Silva





Ajax – NEC (Sunday, 4.45 pm)

Ajax specifics: Ajax recorded the 1499th Eredivisie victory in club history against Vitesse. With a victory over NEC, the champion is the first to reach the 1500 milestone.

Absent: Kaplan (knee)

Probable lineup: Rulli; Rensch, Timber, Álvarez, Wijndal; Berghuis, Taylor, Klaassen; Kudus, Tadic, Bergwijn; Tadic Details NEC: JAsper Cillessen returns to Ajax for the first time as an opponent player. The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in his last three league games. He only set a longer series twice, both times in the service of Ajax (four in 2013 and five in 2015). The last NEC keeper with four clean sheets in a row was Gábor Babos in 2006.

Absent: Roefs, The Wolf

Probable lineup: Cillessen; Van Rooij, Marquez, Sandler, Kramer, El Karouani; Schöne, Proper, Tannane; Dimata, Mattson

SC Cambuur – Go Ahead Eagles (Sunday, 8 p.m.)

Details SC Cambuur: Cambuur misses captain Mees Hoedemakers against Go Ahead Eagles because of his red card against AZ. Mitchell Paulissen just returns from a suspension.

Absent: Gullit, Sambissa, Van der Meer, Hoedemakers (suspended), Van der Water, Tol, Bangura (doubtful case)

Probable lineup: Rider; Schmidt, Bergsma, Smand, Van Wermeskerken; Van Kaam, Paulissen, Foor; Brey, Johnsen, Mahi Details Go Ahead Eagles: The long; Deijl, Nauber, Amofa, Oppegard; Fernandes, Idzes, Rommens, Edvardsen; Lidberg, Stokers

Absent: Kuipers (elbow), Adekanye (suspended), Willumsson (unknown)

Probable lineup: Go Ahead Eagles did not win in Leeuwarden in five games in the premier league. Go Ahead Eagles went down four times at Cambuur and once the mutual meeting ended in a draw. See also You can benefit longer from not drinking for a month because you reach for the bottle less quickly

