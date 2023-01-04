We also take a look at the 9 wallflowers of 2022.

The whole week is all about 2022, despite the fact that we live in 2023. All figures, lists and overviews trickle in and there is always something interesting to be gained from it. We’ve already looked at the EVs, premium cars, sports cars and the losers.

We now take a look at the wallflowers. Of some cars it makes sense that there are only a few of sold to be. Think of the Volkswagen Sharan, Touran or Touareg. After all, those models have not been in the delivery program for a while. But there are also cars of which only a handful have been sold, while that should or should have been (much) more.

Opel Astra

1,311 copies

How can a car that has sold more than a thousand units be seen as a wallflower? Well, we’re going to tell you. This Opel Astra is a completely new model that came on the market at the end of 2021. In principle, this is the first full year. Then 1,311 copies is particularly disappointing. Don’t forget that this Opel was the best-selling car in the Netherlands for years.

Suzuki Swace and Across

122 and 21 copies

We were curious for a moment: how are Suzuki’s Toyotas doing? You can go to the Suzuki dealer for the Swace and Across. The first is actually a Toyota Corolla Touring Sports and the second is a Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. Well, we’ve got the answers for you. Suzuki put away 122 of the Swace, the Across is a lot rarer with 21 pieces.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

83 copies

Every year we take a look at the Alfa Romeo Giulia. It is still our editorial dream to make a drift taxi from such a sporty Alfa Romeo sedan. For that they have to be a bit on the second-hand market. Last year, 83 copies were registered that will undoubtedly become occasions. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is even less popular: only 46 have been sold.

Mazda CX-3

70 copies

Coincidentally, the undersigned recently took a detour with the Mazda CX-3. For what it is, it’s a neat thing. Interior is well done, they smell good and the engine is up to 7/10 quite a nice thing to use. In fact, such a large atmospheric four-cylinder runs quite nicely. The model has been around for a while, but we are surprised that it was so unloved. 833 copies of an Audi Q2 have been registered, just to name a side street.

Toyota Prius

51 copies

The Prius was once the symbol of progressiveness. As a person you were not complete without Prius. It was the ideal car to breathe your own wind. When the addition made its appearance, that also happened. Everyone wanted a Prius. The model is of course a bit older (the new one is ready), but isn’t it inexcusable that only 51 units of a sustainable icon like the Prius were sold this year?

Cupra Leon

37 copies

The Cupra Born is a popular lease car among the youth. A neat hatchback that has just a little more sjeu than the Volkswagen ID3. Mission accomplished. With the Leon it does not want to go smoothly. Only 37 of them have been sold. And it’s not that you can only get the big petrol engine in the Cupra Leon, on the contrary: there is only a hybrid. No one gets it? This Cupra is new, smooth, not too expensive and you can get it as a station wagon.

Honda E

20 copies

One of the most mischievous small cars of the moment is the Honda e. A small city rascal with a particularly successful exterior design. Honda was one of the first manufacturers with a small EV at the time. Of course, the Japanese have not been able to convert that into hard sales. Last year 20 pieces were delivered. Unforgivable in times when the Opel Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208 cannot be towed.

Audi A7

9 copies

Yesterday this model snowed under as befits a wallflower, and actually it was like that all year. Despite the fact that you can get the Audi A7 with a PHEV powertrain, there’s no rooster crowing about it. Only 9 of them have been sold. 9! That is really outrageous little for such an Audi beautiful fastback. It is also a bit of the class of the car, by the way. The Mercedes-Benz CLS did not do well with 20 pieces either.

Jaguar XE

5 copies

At introduction, Johnny Lieberman called the Jaguar XE the better driver’s car compared to the BMW 335i. BMW has been able to implement two facelifts and a model change in the meantime, Jaguar only one facelift. We understand that it is not a runner, but it cannot be the case that only 5 people like such a thick Jaguar? 5!

This article These are the 9 wallflowers of 2022 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

