There is a strong competition among the three big telecom companies in the country regarding offers. All three companies offer great plans and offers for their users. Users often find it difficult to recharge again and again. For them, this company is offering long validity plans. Let’s know everything about these offers.

Reliance jio

Reliance Jio is offering affordable prepaid plans for its users with long validity. The price of this plan, priced at Rs 329, is 84 days. In this, only 6 GB data is being given in the pack. Along with this, the facility of live to live unlimited calling is also provided in this pack. At the same time, 3000 minutes are being given in this plan for calling on other networks. Apart from this, 1000 SMS are also available. The company is giving a complimentary subscription to Jio apps in this plan.

Airtel

Apart from Jio, Airtel is also giving a similar plan to its users. This plan of Airtel is Rs 379, in which 6 GB data is being given. Under this plan, 100 SMS are being given free every day in addition to unlimited calling on all networks. It is also getting free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Vodafone- idea

In this plan of Vodafone- Idea Rs 379, users are being given a total of 6 GB data and 1,000 free SMS. Under this plan, unlimited calling facility is available on all networks. This plan is also valid for 84 days.

