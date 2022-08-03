Overcrowding, riots, violence between prisoners and strict security regimes. Those are the explosive ingredients found in many world prisons and that end up turning prisons into fearsome detention centers.

Many of them become famous for fateful events such as massacres, escapes or for being the place where the worst criminals serve their sentences. In addition to that, the testimonies revealed by the inmates show why many of these sites become true places of terror.

Bang Kwang, Thailand

Prisoners sleep on the floor and barely get out of their cell. They eat once a day and the correctional facility forces them to wear shackles. This is how those who were once held in Bang Kwang, in Thailand, describe a penitentiary center that years ago jumped to the main newspapers in Spain for imprisoning Artur Segarra, a fearsome Spanish criminal.

Until a few years ago there was data that the prison population doubled its capacity. This prison was built to hold all those sentenced to death.

According to these descriptions, from the last decade and the beginning of the current one, there are prisoners with contagious diseases who were not separated from the others, with whom they lived in crowded cells, where the lack of hygiene and the suffocating heat was a breeding ground for the spread of viruses.

The prison, located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River as it passes through the province of Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, once housed 7,000 convicts when it was built to house 3,500.

Bang Kwang, Thailand Located in Bankok, Thailand.

Tadmour, Syria

This prison is located in Palmyra, Syria. It was founded in 1970 and, in 1980, a massacre occurred that marked its legacy worldwide. Between 500 and 1,000 people died in this incident, according to ‘Amnesty International’. Its construction has a panopticon structure so that prisoners can be constantly watched.

According to the ‘BBC’, in this place the windows and the roof were covered with barbed wire. For a long time in this penitentiary it was forbidden to look into the eyes of any other inmate. According to the British media, prisoners were tortured there with inhuman punishments that were left to the sinister will of the guards.

In 2015, in the midst of the Islamic State war, the jihadists took over the prison and destroyed it because many dissidents were detained and tortured there.

San Quentin, California

This is the oldest correctional facility in the United States (founded in 1852). It is located in Marin County, California. In this place when someone is subjected to total isolation, they have to sleep in a metal bed without windows, according to a report by the ‘BBC’. According to research, in prison “there is no human interaction, anxiety levels are high, loneliness can be brutal, your mind can trick you into adapting,” says the British chain.

In recent years, according to ‘El Mundo’, a high level of overcrowding has been reported due to poor ventilation, poor cleaning habits and narrow cells. Many of the prisoners are locked in cages. Serial killer Charles Manson served his sentence in this center.

Alcatraz Prison, California

The prison was closed in 1963. It is located on Alcatraz Island, California. Being on the waters of the Pacific Ocean, it became an escape-proof prison. Those who tried to escape mostly ended up drowned. Finally, the prison ceased to function due to the high cost of maintaining it.

Without a doubt, this could be the most recognized prison on the list. The first lighthouse on the Pacific coast was built in this center. It is currently a tourist attraction.

View of Alcatraz prison.

Rikers Island, New York

It is located in the middle of the counties of Queens and Bronx, on the East River. It opened in 1932, according to the newspaper ‘El País’, with a capacity for 14,000 prisoners, however, for a long time it was inhabited by 20,000 inmates. According to the aforementioned Spanish media, the levels of violence among prisoners have been the daily lives of inmates. “Those who arrive there have to adapt to fighting,” the president of ‘Latino Justice’, a civil rights organization, told that newspaper.

On many occasions, inmates have died in the middle of fights in which the guards rarely intervene, according to the testimonies of several officials. Even the guards themselves have come to participate in the beatings suffered by prisoners.

ADX Florence, ‘Alcatraz of the Mountains’

This is a ‘supermax’ category prison (maximum security category), which receives the most dangerous inmates in the United States prison system. In this prison, the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is serving his sentence.

ADX Florence, located in a remote prison complex about 115 miles south of Denver, is nicknamed the “Alcatraz of the Mountains” in a reference to the San Francisco Bay jail where Al Capone and other famous criminals of the 1930s.

Among the most famous ADX Florence detainees are Ramzi Yousef, who planned the 1993 bomb attacks on the World Trade Center in New York; Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who detonated explosives during the Boston Marathon; and Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ according to the US Bureau of Prisons website.

The ADX Florence prison regime is brutal, according to insiders.

Prisoners spend 23 of the 24 hours a day in a concrete cold space that is no more than 7 feet wide by 12 feet tall, according to CNN.

The inmates must consume the food inside the cell, and it passes through a small hole in the doors.

The cells are designed so that there can be no contact between inmates, not even seeing each other. The bed is a concrete plate covered by a thin mattress with a blanket.

ADX Florence is located in the state of Colorado, in the interior of the country.

Prison Colony IK-6, Russia

Better known as the ‘Black Dolphin’, it is the most feared prison in Russia. It is located in the Orenburg region. In 2000 it became a maximum security prison that was previously used for forced labor and as a hospital.

To this detention center they take the most dangerous criminals in the country: serial killers, child abusers and terrorists. On the door of each cell are written the crimes of the prisoners.

Generally, inmates are blindfolded so that when they leave their cells, they cannot create a visual map of the prison, according to the newspaper ‘Clarín’. No inmate has ever been able to escape from this prison, as the lights are always on and they are monitored 24 hours a day by cameras.

They rarely spend days and nights on the site. You could say that it is always the same day and the same time.

La Sainte, Paris

This prison, located in Paris, France, is recognized for the large number of inmates who have decided to take their own lives in its facilities. In 1999, the suicide of 124 inmates was reported.

According to ‘Criminal Justice’, inmates in this prison only leave their cells for four hours. The problems of violence arise because hierarchical structures are created among the prisoners: those who have the greatest power inside the prison are the great aggressors of those who have been incarcerated for a short time.

