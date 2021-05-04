The month of May has arrived in a big way with the availability of the first Games With Gold, the announcement of the new games for Xbox Game Pass or the sum of more than 70 new games to FPS Boost, being already more than 90 titles available those that are enjoying these improvements of backwards compatibility in Xbox. Although, Xbox Game Pass being the flagship month after month, but we have also enjoyed good titles that have reached the Microsoft Store, as we will do with the 8 great games coming to Xbox in May.

Without a doubt, this is May could be one of the best in the months that we have been in this year 2021. Of course, the covers are monopolized by Resident Evil Village, but we will have other great titles available such as Mass Effect: Legendary Edition or Biomutant a stand out in others. Before continuing and showing you the 8 great games that will arrive on Xbox in May, we remind you that the Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of April 4, 2021.

Resident Evil Village – Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S (May 7)

Set a few years after the chilling events of the acclaimed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, this brand new story begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new place, far from past nightmares. However, just as they are starting their new life together, tragedy takes hold of them again.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends – Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S (May 10)

As they face a ruthless state of misrule, rebels and rogues from all corners fight to claim their place among the legends. To gain influence among oppressed people, rival gangs compete in fearless assaults to hit the rich where it hurts most. Hero of the people or outlaw who only seeks gold … Only the best will escape with a fortune fruit of their effort.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S (May 14)

Only one person stands between humanity and the greatest threat it has ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes core single-player content and over 40 downloadable content from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus weapons, armor, and promo packs, remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Subnautica Below Zero – Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S (May 14)

Below Zero is an underwater adventure game set in an oceanic alien world. It is a new chapter in the Subnautica universe and has been developed by Unknown Worlds. Dive into a new sub-zero expedition in an arctic region of planet 4546B. With nothing but your wits and minimal survival gear, you will undertake an investigation to find out what happened to your sister …

Knockout City – Xbox One (May 21)

Assemble your squad and take on other rival teams in Knockout City, where epic dodgeball matches decide victory in team multiplayer matches. Shoot, catch, pass, dodge and power yourself to dominate the dodgeball scene! Knockout City is raining heavy balls.

Rust – Xbox One (May 21)

In Rust, the only goal is to survive. Overcome difficulties such as hunger, thirst or cold. Build a bonfire. Build a shelter, kill animals. Protect yourself from other players.

Biomutant – Xbox One (May 21)

Biomutant is a post-apocalyptic open-world kung-fu RPG that features a combat system that combines martial arts with melee attacks, shooting, and mutant abilities. A plague ravages the world and the Tree of Life radiates death from its roots. The tribes are divided. Explore a chaotic world and write down his destiny: will you be his savior or will you plunge him into darkness?

Song of Horror – Xbox One (May 28)

The famous writer Sebastian P. Husher has disappeared, along with his entire family. Worried, his editor sends an aide to his house to look for him, but he never returns … These disappearances set off a series of events that will soon reveal something gruesome: a dark and nameless entity known only as The Presence appears to be responsible.