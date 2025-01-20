In the world of nutrition, every gram of protein counts, especially for those who follow diets based primarily on fruits and vegetables. Although many people do not associate the fruit with a high protein contentcertain varieties can offer this essential macronutrient, complementing your daily intake along with other benefits such as fiber, vitamins and antioxidants. The dietitian Natalie Rizzo highlights Today that, in a balanced diet, each small contribution of protein can be significant.

Protein is crucial for a number of functions in the human body, including satiety, tissue repair, and muscle growth. For years, high-protein diets have been popular among those looking to lose weight, but diets based on fruits and vegetables have recently come to the fore, showing that they can also be effective for weight loss and improving overall health. Rizzo emphasizes to the media that the majority of People need at least 20 grams of protein per mealwhich highlights the importance of looking for sources of this nutrient in various foods.

Although fruit does not usually appear on lists of foods rich in protein, some varieties stand out for their content. Rizzo notes that although fruit generally has less protein than other plant foods such as beans, legumes, nuts and seeds, its inclusion can be beneficial. “Fruit sugar is a perfectly healthy addition to the diet and provides energy for daily activities,” says Rizzo, reinforcing the idea that fruit can be part of a balanced eating plan.

Protein-rich fruits

Some fruits are particularly rich in protein, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The passion fruitfor example, contains 5 grams of protein per cup, in addition to being a source of fiber, calcium and vitamins A and C. This tropical fruit, with its gelatinous and aromatic pulp, can be enjoyed raw, in yogurts or in juices.

The grenade It also stands out for its protein content, with 2.9 grams per cup of arils, and is known for its high antioxidant and fiber content. Pomegranate seeds are rich in anti-inflammatory fatty acids, making them an excellent ally for heart health. On the other hand, the apricotswhether fresh or dried, provide between 2.3 and 4.4 grams of protein per cup, in addition to being a source of antioxidants and essential vitamins.

Other fruits that deserve attention are blackberrieswhich offer 2 grams of protein per cup and are known for their antioxidant properties that may help reduce the risk of cancer. The guavawith 1.4 grams of protein per unit, is rich in vitamin C and fiber, while raisinsalthough small, provide 1.4 grams per serving and are beneficial for intestinal and cardiovascular health.

Citrus fruits, such as oranges and grapefruitsare also interesting options, providing 1.2 to 2.3 grams of protein, in addition to being excellent sources of vitamin C. Finally, melonwhich contains 1.3 grams of protein per cup, stands out for its high content of vitamin A, essential for eye health.