Xbox Game Pass goes to its second monthly appointment with new reasons to remain registered on the platform. After all, the Xbox initiative has become the most attractive subscription service for users, according to Sony itself, and it does not hesitate to continue attracting more audiences with new titles in its catalog.

On this occasion, those from Redmond end up confirming the rumors about the arrival of Immortals: Fenyx Rising in the service, although the mythological delivery of Ubisoft will be accompanied by diverse experiences such as Coffee Talk or Exapunks. In addition, the platform reiterates its intention to continue adding launch titles with Midnight Fight Express, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster or Immortality. Here’s the full list of what’s new in Xbox Game Pass.

What’s new with Xbox Game Pass

Unfortunately, this news is also accompanied by an assortment of games leaving the platform soon. And the second half of the month has been brutal in terms of the march of titles, because on August 31 we will suffer the loss of deliveries like Hades, NBA 2K22, Twelve Minutes, Two Point Hospital or the excellent What Remains of Edith Finch. There are still a few days left to enjoy these adventures, so we encourage you to try them before they disappear from the service.

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass drops Elite Dangerous (Cloud and consoles)



Hades (Cloud, consoles and PC)



Myst (Cloud, consoles and PC)



NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Consoles)



Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, consoles and PC)



Spiritfarer (Cloud, consoles and PC)



Twelve Minutes (Cloud, consoles and PC)



Two Point Hospital (Cloud, consoles and PC)



What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, consoles and PC)



World War Z (Cloud, consoles and PC)

How do you see the second batch of August? Beyond the Xbox Game Pass news, it is also important to remember that Xbox is preparing news for Gamescom 2022. In this way, we can expect news in titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, High on Life, Grounded, Sea of ​​Thieves or Lies of P , to mention a few games confirmed by the company.

