It’s been almost two weeks since the release of Harry’s book, prince of British royalty. The publication tells the most intimate details of the crown: secrets that have to do with Meghan, William and King Carlos III.

Harry’s book was announced in 2021 and was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist JR Moehringer and published by Penguin Random House. Moehringer was asked to write Harry’s autobiography, having previously done so for the likes of tennis star Andre Agassi, as well as writing his own novels.

The work is available in digital format, softcover and hardcover and has been translated into fifteen languages, including Spanish, French, German, among others. There’s also a 15-hour audiobook edition, which Harry narrates himself, in a well-trained tone of voice.

Next, we give you a recount of the most explosive revelations left by the memories that have broken sales records around the world.

1. Harry accused William of physically attacking him:

He grabbed me by the neck, ripped my collar and threw me to the ground.

The alleged altercation took place in Harry’s kitchen at Nottingham Cottage, where they were fighting over Meghan Markle. William (whom Harry calls his “arch nemesis” elsewhere) has apparently called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

And after Harry went to the kitchen to get water for his brother, he said this happened: “He put the water down, called me by another name, and then came to me. It all happened so fast. Very fast. He grabbed me by the neck, ripped my collar and threw me to the ground. I landed in the dog bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting me. I stood there for a moment, stunned, then stood up and told him to come out.”

2. King Carlos III begged his sons to stop fighting:

Please guys. Don’t make my last years a misery

The plea came during Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, when Harry said Carlos stood between his children “looking at our flushed faces” and asked: “Please guys. Don’t make my last years a misery.”

3. Kate and William allegedly told Harry to wear that Nazi uniform:

Harry called William and Kate Middleton and asked them to comment on his costume. They made their feelings clear. “I called Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform they said,” Harry wrote, adding that he tried on the costume in front of them. “They both howled…”.

4. Harry Said Meghan Told Kate She Had “Baby Brains”:

In the book, Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset. Meghan said Kate must have a “baby brain” because of her hormones.

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries lasts for six chapters. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga. EFE

That caused a big argument because Meghan was told she wasn’t close enough to her sister-in-law to talk about her hormones and that it wasn’t the way people talked to each other within the royal family… The book makes it clear that Meghan felt the fight wasn’t her fault, but it also didn’t “make her look very good.”

5. Harry feared that Camilla was an “evil stepmother”:

Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it

He recalled meeting his soon-to-be stepmother, comparing it to a “shot” telling himself, “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.” Apparently, Harry and William begged his father not to marry the “other woman” because he worried that she was an “evil stepmother.”

6. Harry addressed the rumors about his paternity:

Photo: Penguin Random House

Specifically, that her real father is Princess Diana’s riding instructor, James Hewitt, with whom she had an affair. While Harry noted that “my mother didn’t meet Commander Hewitt until long after I was born,” he also said that King Charles III did excavations on the subject.

“Dad liked to tell stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He would always end with a burst of philosophy… Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m your real father?” Harry wrote.

“He laughed and laughed, although it was a very unfunny joke, given the rumor going around at the time that my real father was one of Mom’s former lovers – Major James Hewitt. One of the causes of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming red hair, but another cause was sadism.

7. Harry lost his virginity in a field:

According to a passage in Spare, he lost his virginity during an “inglorious episode with an older woman…He was very fond of horses and treated me like a young stallion. Quick ride, after which he smacked me on the rump and sent me off to grace. Among the many things that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

