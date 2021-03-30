The Xbox hardware team has always led its innovations with every generation of controllers from Xbox and Xbox 360, to Xbox One, and now with the new Xbox Series X controllers | S. From the beginning we only had these controls available in white (Series S) and black (Series X), but throughout these months new colors have been discovered such as Pulse Red, Shock Blue or the latest announced, such as Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo.

Although, several weeks ago Microsoft bought Bethesda. This led to the incorporation of most of Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass, in addition to obviously the inclusion of the most successful creative studios in the industry such as Bethesda Game Studios., id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios, which are now part of the Xbox team.

Microsoft would have patented a new technology for the Xbox controller similar to the Dualsense

These are the 7 limited Xbox and Bethesda controllers that Microsoft gives away

Therefore, by way of celebration, Microsoft is raffling 7 limited Xbox and Bethesda controllers via Twitter, which can be yours with a few simple and easy steps. In this case, all you have to do is RT the Xbox post through the link above, and post a tweet with the hashtag #BethesdaSweepstakes. In this way you can get a pack of 7 limited Xbox and Bethesda controllers that embody great franchises such as Fallout, Wolfenstein and more.

This is what the 2 Xbox Series controllers from the Mandalorian look like

Finally, we leave you with some important details for participation on these limited Xbox Series X | S controllers. First of all, you will have to be over 18 years old, not work in any way with Microsoft and live in a country that currently has Xbox Live support. The winner will be notified on April 19, good luck to all!