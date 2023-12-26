













These are the 7 husbandos who stole the hearts of otaku in 2023









Husbandos are one of the most interesting anime images. Especially for the reasons why they become popular in their seasons and in their series. Those of 2023 are quite a scene, will you agree that they are the best of the year?

These are our selection of husbandos of 2023

Andy from Undead Unluck

Oh, who doesn't love someone who looks like a jerk, but isn't, and who is also strong and funny? On top of that, you can't die before you! Which means you could have some sort of long-lasting romance and the husbando wouldn't “abandon” you – he can't.

Source: TMS Entertainment

Well it seems that Andy, the non-zombie undead, arrived in 2023 to steal hearts of all otaku. In addition, his action and humor series has many edges that make his character shine in a very special way.

Did you have a chance to see Undead Unluck? Let us remember that the delivery had some problems when it was launched in the West. Despite this, she has been one of the most loved.

Shima Skip and Loafer

Skip and Loafer It was the most beautiful shojo/slice of life of 2023 and it will surely also be one of the best installments of the genre for a long time. The lead couple is really nice, but Shima-kun stole fans' hearts by far, at the end of the day, he's the golden retriever vibes!

Shima-kun is a teenager with some problems at home, his wounds are quite deep and despite this he tries his best to be kind. He is a confused and somewhat naive young man, but upon meeting Mitsumi, he will understand that the world has more colors than he thought and that he can cling to the shades he wants.

Shima-kun is reserved but kind, always willing to grow and help others. It really stands out!

Aqua Hoshino Oshi no Ko

A boy with an aura full of mystery, who is not afraid of danger and who is also willing to protect those he loves – with his good bit of control -, It is an excellent target for toxic husbando.

Source: Doga Kobo

Aqua, furthermore, is the depressed boy clinging to his past experiences, He continues on the path to solving them and strives to enjoy his time –eventually–.

The parents of Buddy Daddies

A couple of gangsters who adopt a child, and make an effort to be affectionate, couldn't go unnoticed, right? So, of course they fall into the section of popular husbandos of 2023.

Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa are the couple of husbandos who used to be hired assassins, later they have slightly lighter missions, they belonged to a dark Organization, but in their new life they run a cafe and try to be the best to take care of their new one. blessing.

Definitely, this pair of parents are the husbandos of many otaku. In his image warmth and daring coexist, as well as darkness and adrenaline. Have you seen Buddy Daddies yet?

mashle of Mashle: Muscles and Muscles

Mashle He is unique in his world, perhaps not in the best way because he lacks the potential magic that everyone has; But he makes up for it with an even more authentic gift: strength. If you are a Saitama fan, this guy falls into your husbandos taste.

Mashle lived with the person he believed to be his grandfather, away from the world, however, they raised him strengthening his strength day by day, plus he was strictly forbidden to leave his home. This way, The boy had a peaceful life on the periphery, unaware of his particularities for which he could be discriminated against.

One day, the boy will go in search of his favorite desserts to the city and will realize what the world really is like. After that, A world of possibilities will open up for him, although it will be more fun, it will also get very dangerous.

Stark's Frieren: beyond the journey

Stark is the young hero of the new party of Frieren, the ancient elf. He meets Fern, the young mage of the team, and tries to get along with her, even though the girl has a more serene character.

Seeing Stark being a good boy who strives to improve at all times and in any area makes his appearance memorable. The hero tries to improve his skills as a warrior while also trying to be nice to Fern and Frieren, he is truly one of the most charming husbandos of 2023.

Jinshi of The Apothecary Diaries

Jinshi is a young man with many secrets, as is the general story of Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries. Delivery is the jewel of autumn 2023; Each of his characters is built in a formidable way, which means that the heartthrob of the series would not be left behind.

Jinshi is one of the senior eunuchs in the emperor's organization; He is also one of the most handsome. His intelligence has no limits and his cunning predominates in each of his decisions. Also, seeing him in love with Maomao while she rejects him is a great bonus.

Jinshi is “perfect”, but perhaps Maomao is more so. What do you think? Did Jinshi steal your heart when he showed the most vulnerable side of him?

Where can I watch the best husbandos series of 2023?

All of the anime series mentioned above are available in the Crunchyroll catalog, except for Oshi no Ko and Undead Unluck. Oshi no Ko was in Hidive's domain when it debuted in the spring. For its part, Undead Unluck It is in the Disney Plus catalog through the Star Plus platform.

Remember that the husbandos we select only refer to debuting series from 2023. What do you think?

