We leave the month of March behind, which has delighted us with great news such as the first ID @ Xbox event that left us with 20+ games coming to Xbox Game Pass, also the 16 backwards compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games for xCloud users, the availability of EA Play on Xbox Game Pass PC or the 20 new Bethesda games for the successful Microsoft service after the purchase of ZenixMax Media. As you can see, Xbox Game Pass is being the flagship month after month. But we have also enjoyed good titles that have reached the Microsoft Store, as we will do with the 7 great games coming to Xbox in April.
For now, the month of April has started with availability new Games With Gold, and while we wait for Redmond to announce the new Xbox Game Pass games, from SomosXbox we bring you an interesting list with the 7 great games that will arrive on Xbox in April, where we can highlight the outriders launch It will take place today and will be available on Game Pass.
Outriders – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (April 1)
Outridersis a 1-3 player co-op shooter RPG set in a dark and wild original sci-fi universe. As humanity perishes in the trenches of Enoch, you will create your own Outrider and embark on an adventure across a hostile planet. With an intricate story that takes place in a very diverse world, you will leave the shacks of the first city behind to travel through forests, mountains and deserts on the trail of a mysterious signal.
Mlb The Show 21 – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (April 20)
Experience the game action moment by moment, now faster and more intense than ever, with various game modes for both newbies and veterans. Take your player to glory in Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty as an ambivalent star, and enjoy the revamped Franchise and March to October game modes, with simple recruiting and tools.
MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (April 22)
Get on the starting grid and get ready for the most realistic and immersive MotoGP video game to date. Live the 2021 season to the fullest with the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories with more than 120 official riders, more than 20 circuits and new improved functions that reach a dimension of unprecedented realism. Oh, and for the first time: long lap penalty.
Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (April 23)
An ancient lie that will last in eternity… NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is an updated version of NieR Replicant, originally released in Japan. Discover a unique prequel to the acclaimed NieR: Automata. With this modernization you will enjoy fresh graphics, a fascinating story and much more! The protagonist is a young man from a remote village. To save his terminally ill sister Yonah, he must go on an adventure alongside Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, and search for the sealed verses.
Judgment – Xbox Series X | S (April 23)
From the creators of the acclaimed Yakuza saga comes Judgment, which tells the stark tale of Takayuki Yagami, a disgraced lawyer seeking redemption. His past haunts him, but he continues to fight as a private detective and makes his way through Kamurocho’s criminal network to investigate a series of gruesome murders. In this psychological thriller, the balance between justice and mercy falters.
Second Extinction – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (April 28)
Second Extinction is an intense cooperative shooter for 3 players in which your goal is to destroy the mutant dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. Put yourself in the shoes of one of the survivors, use a combination of weapons, abilities and skills to face countless enemies and remember that teamwork is essential.
R-Type Final 2 – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (April 30)
“R-Type” is a classic in side scrolling shooter games, first released in 1987. Now this edition brings you back to the splendor of an era so you can experience all that feeling in the new generation.
