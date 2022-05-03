The Xbox platform is renewed with titles ranging from fantastic RPGs to war experiences.

We have already welcomed the Month of May, and the only thing we needed to know was the new batch of games for Xbox Game Pass. Those from Redmond have not been too hard and today and, in addition to publishing the Games with Gold deliveries, they also give us the list of titles that land on their most famous service. In this way, we already have new options to enjoy video games, either from its RPG aspects or with an emphasis on sports.

The list begins with a novelty that we can play from today: Loot River, an adventure where the dark fantasy shakes hands with action and procedurally generated dungeons. But this game will arrive along with other proposals from Xbox, and that is why in a few days we will have the opportunity to taste such experiences individuals like Trek to Yomi or Citizen Sleeper.

Before reaching the middle of the month, a time when we will see a renewal in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass, the service will integrate other adventures such as Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair in its anniversary edition, This War of Mine or NHL 22. A set of deliveries to which Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which comes to Game Pass in its launch day. We remember that these are the novelties of the first half of the new month, then there will be more additions.

Upcoming news from Xbox Game Pass

As usual on the Xbox service, the arrival of new games also means the loss of others. In this way, those of Redmond warn us that 7 titles They will go out of service in the next few days. If you want to take advantage of deliveries like GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition or Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, keep in mind that they will disappear in a few days.

They leave Xbox Game Pass soon Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition – May 10



Enter the Gungeon – May 15



Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – May 15



Remnant: From the Ashes – May 15



Steep – May 15



The Catch: Carp and Coarse – May 15



The Wild at Heart – May 15

More about: Xbox Game Pass.