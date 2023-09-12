













These are the 7 fall anime titles you can't miss!









This selection takes into account the most popular titles that will be echoed throughout the season. But, we know that more titles are released than we could actually see. Some deliveries have an undeniable seal of guarantee and fans who have read his manga are on the lookout; However, there are others that also seem very promising.

Of course, In addition to the debut fall anime, we also have season renewals.

Unmissable fall anime 2023

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren will premiere on September 29, 2023, It will be one of the most popular titles, we bet.

The anime presents the story of an elf who lives adventures with her friends, but since she has a very long life, she does not have many considerations to spend more time with them, she tries not to get attached, because humans live less than her, however , does not achieve it one hundred percent.

Frieren’s story will be very emotional and exciting, since the elf will embark on two types of trips, one to recognize her affections and another new one on the spatial plane. The elf will forge new bonds and have more clarity about the world and space.

Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: The Apothecary Diaries

Kusuriya no Hitorigoto will be released on October 22, is one of the jewels of animation. For more than a year its promos have been shining, and we will finally have it in the fall anime installment.

This series will take us to an ancient period in Japan, in which we will follow the adventures of a young woman who trains as an apothecary while the supernatural and political become entangled in her life.

Pluto

This anime will be released on October 26, 2023 through Netflix. Finally, one of the great works of Osamu Tezuka (Monster) will receive a contemporary adaptation. The story, in the style of the mangaka, will once again pose ethical and philosophical dilemmas about the implications of being human.

However, this installment is more special because it will have greater influence from AstroBoy (in a certain sense), so we have a more complex panorama, however, don’t worry, just because it rescues or refers to a classic does not require that you have seen it to understand.

Because, Pluto works as a brilliant stand-alone narrative.

FLCL: Grunge

Fooly Cooly It will have a new delivery for September 9, 2023. The little information there is about the new installment of the saga is that although it is a remaster, it also tries to have its own essence.

With this premise, The possibilities of Grunge are really wide. However, it seems that, at the very least, it is certain that we will see Naota again in a much more plastic and inventive style.

Of course, we will also have Haruko back and maybe the fans of Chainsaw Man remember someone specific and particularly enjoy the journey of this little hero alongside a powerful woman.

Dog Signal

Dog Signal It is dated for October, although the exact date is not known, it will be in the fall anime season.

Finally, the dog teams are going to receive series focused on puppies, of course kittens are cute, but a puppy is also needed, and it seems that they will finally have a unique scenario.

The warm anime will follow the story of a young man who, after feeling a little lonely, acquires a puppy. After this he will have to learn how to keep him safe and healthy, this will make him meet more people who are as interested as he is in the animals that are part of his family.

Dog Signal It will undoubtedly be one of the gems of fall anime, although it will go a little out of the ordinary.

Good Night World

October 12, 2023 will arrive Good Night World which will be an excellent anime for the otaku community.

It is a kind of fantastic isekai that will allow us to get closer to a family that has a double life in virtuality, however, no one expects us to The family of a cyberspace is also the real family.

The worlds will merge and it will be a good thing, by the time the characters discover the dangers they face.

We will have a new Gundam series! However, there are still not enough details about the new delivery. It will arrive in October and will follow a little protagonist born in Hawaii.

This new anime will be released in honor of the 10th anniversary of Gundam Build.

The anime that returns in autumn: October, the best month

We always want new deliveries that refresh our lives. However, when a series hooks us, we also become anxious waiting for new seasons.

Some series take years to bring more chapters to life, and we fans suffer. Therefore, the return of seasons of different anime is always positive; Fall 2023 brings back several very popular titles, including:

Spy x Family season 2

Dr. Stone: New World season 2

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku-hen season 3

Kanojo mo Kanojo season 2

Dead Mount Death Play season 1, part 2

Mahoutsukai no Yome season 2 part 2

Houkago Shounen Hanako-kun (mini series)

The return of Attack on Titanwith its splendid finale scheduled for the fall season, will likely premiere on November 4, 2023. However, remember that the date is not yet confirmed. On the other hand, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It is still broadcast, because it was released in deux cours format.

This is the selection of fall anime that you can’t miss this year!

