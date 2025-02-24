The care of the ears is essential to maintain good audition over time, since over the years it is usually significantly deteriorated. Therefore, Beyond good hygiene and periodic reviews, it is important to take care of what we eat. Fruits and vegetables rich in nutrients and antioxidants can help protect this organ.

Diet and audition

Beyond exercise and a healthy and balanced diet, there is a number of Specific fruits that can be beneficial thanks to their properties. Among the fruits, especially those rich in vitamin C, as is the case of kiwi, orange or strawberries. This vitamin strengthens blood vessels, improving circulation in these, which helps prevention of aging.

In addition, these are fruits with a large number of antioxidants that protect the ear from possible external damage, such as excessive noise or pollution. Beyond these, too There are other very beneficial such as blueberries, apples, bananas and papaya.

Vitamin c

These fruits in addition to being also rich in vitamin C, contain other compounds such as flavonoids, that can help protect against cell damage in the inner ear. In the case of bananas, in addition to being popular because it is a source of potassium, they also contain magnesium, which protects from external radicals.

The Apple Quercetin – one of the most abundant flavonoids in the Mediterranean diet – as well as the Beta -carotenes of papaya, They are essential for good ear care, mainly because of its antioxidant properties.

The loss of age -related hearing occurs gradually, in many cases it is hereditary. In fact, in most cases People who suffer from it do not realize until the loss is more significant.