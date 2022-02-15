Turning 40 is the new 20 as they say… and for many women it is difficult to keep fit and lose weight, because hormonal factors are more.

After 40 years of age, the body not only changes and increases the tendency to gain weightThat’s why you should exercise and eat a healthy diet.

You must bear in mind that at each stage certain considerations must be taken into account so that the training adapt to our physiology and needs.

Read More: 5 Yoga Poses That Are Perfect Right Before You Run

The safest thing is that you have noticed that the less you move, the harder it is for you to move. And from the age of 40, this is accentuated. At this age, some changes happen that make it easier to gain weight and harder to lose it.

Exercises

jump squat

Squats are an essential exercise in any training and ideal for us who always want to tone legs and buttocks.

burpees

East exercise It will help you to do a little HIIT type training, since it makes all the large muscles of the body work aerobically.

aerobic plank

This exercise is essential and perfect for working on running and upper body.

Flexibility and mobility

With this small sequence of yoga postures you will stretch the muscles that you have worked in the exercises above, you will slow down and relax your mind.

Walk

It is better to do it with intensity. A good rhythm is one that, if you speak, your breath catches.

Read more: How often should you wash your hair?

Impact exercises like jumping or dancing

The exercises of impact have proven to be the most effective in improving bone health. You have to make sure that you train with a good technique and correctly adapt these exercises to each person, especially like cycling, yoga or swimming, they have not been shown to have an osteogenic effect, that is, they do not stimulate the generation of new bone tissue.