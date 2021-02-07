Several workers from the Valencian garden last January in Alboraia (Valencia). Ana Escobar / EFE

Campofrío, Telefónica, dairy companies, cereal and feed companies, fruit and vegetable groups, autonomous community organizations and a dozen cooperative groups are among the 50 largest recipients of direct payments from the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) with incomes ranging from the 2.3 million euros almost eight million. To this list of large recipients should be added those located in the segment of the highest payments of direct aid where globally it is estimated that 20% of them receive 80% of the funds, while the bulk of the almost 800,000 recipients It is found in sections between 5,000 and 10,000 euros.

This distribution of funds is one of the reasons why, among the main basic lines of the next CAP reform and its application in Spain, the Administration contemplates a more specific definition of the genuine farmer as a priority recipient of the funds. , the possible allocation of more payments to the first hectares of a farm and a redistribution based on the application of adjustments starting at 60,000 euros with the ceiling at 100,000 euros per petitioner. In the case of companies, it will be necessary to justify that they operate in agricultural activity outside of their main activity.

The direct aid of the CAP, almost 5,000 million, is distributed in aid decoupled or unlinked from production such as basic payment for area or livestock cabins, green payment, aid to young farmers, aid to small owners who join others such as the lowest associated payments that are still maintained in different agricultural and livestock productions

Among the main firms receiving funds with direct aid between the three and almost eight million euros, according to progress Agribusiness, There are a dozen cooperative groups especially in fruit and vegetables such as Vicasol with 7.8 million, Carchuna with 3.8 or Agrosevilla with 3.5. The companies are also joined by different bodies from the Autonomous Communities and the Autonomous Communities themselves, such as the Technological Institute of Castilla y León with 7.7 million income, the Community of Madrid with 6.6 million euros, the Community Board Castilla La Mancha with 6.4 million or the Xunta de Galicia with 3.5 million or the Junta de Andalucía with 3.1 million

Among the companies, in addition to Campofrio in meat with almost six million, are lndustrias Cárnicas Lloriente Piqueras with 3.1 million Queserías, Entrepinares in cheese with 3.4 million and the dairy group Schreiber Canarias with 2.9 million; in wine Bodegas Protos with 3.2 million; Grupo Paloma with 2.37 million in the fruit and vegetable sector and Vega Mayor with 39 million. The existence of several Canarian groups linked to flour and feed activities is relevant, such as Harinera Canaria with 5.8 million, Compañía Canaria de Piensos with 5.3 million or Graneros Tenerife with 4.2 million.

Telefónica enters the list of the 50 with 2.6 million and there are no other companies such as RENFE at the airports that appeared as recipients who were intended to be expelled from the PAC.