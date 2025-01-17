The magazine Time Out has published this week its list of the best 50 cities in the world for this year 2025, and five Spanish cities They have made it onto the list.

It is about Barcelona (ranked 17th), Seville (18), Madrid (22), Valencia (43) and Bilbao (45).

Time Out has turned to a panel of more than 100 city experts, selected from Time Out’s global network, to name the most fascinating cities in the world right now.

Later, the magazine Time Out combined all the data (a total of 44 different criteria) to rank the best cities in the world by 2025.

Grace Beard, travel editor of Time Outstated: “Our annual list of the best cities in the world of Time Out proves that if you want to know what makes a city really great, ask a local. Thousands of city-dwellers around the world responded to our survey this year, sharing their thoughts on everything from nightlife and food to public transportation, green spaces and friendliness. Their collective opinions, together with the opinions and experience of the experts of Time Out from all over the world, allow us to create a definitive ranking of the best cities in the world right now.

“From affordability to access to nature, liveability was a key factor in our survey this year. This list not only shows the cities most exciting places in the world to visit in 2025where you can find world-class culture, great food and exciting nightlife around every corner, but it also reflects the places where locals feel most at home,” he concludes.

The complete list