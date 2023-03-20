It is no secret to anyone that the mind of Pep Guardiola does not stop at how to improve and improvise the performance of their teams. He does not stop doing it and with him Manchester City that tradition continues. All the teams in the world, even when they apparently do not need to poke around in the transfer market, do so and they all intend to renew the squad and also strengthen the one they currently have, and this would be the case of the Spanish coach.
In the past transfer market, the Manchester City shook everything with the signing of Erling Haaland, who at the time was considered a lethal piece with impressive projection. Guardiola also managed to contract the services of other interesting players who have entered into the dynamics of his game, for example: Maximo Perrone, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gomez and kalvin phillips.
Next, we will review a list of 5 players that Pep Guardiola would have in mind to reinforce the Manchester City squad.
First up on this list is the Croatian central marker. Gvardiol is on the wish list of many clubs that dream of reinforcing themselves with a defender with the quality of the youngster from RB Leipzig. It won’t be easy to get him due to his potentially high transfer fee, but there’s nothing Manchester City can’t buy.
Guardiola knows that he will very possibly have two casualties in midfield for next season and he is already working on it. Another of the names that Pep has in mind to strengthen the midfield zone is Frenchman Adrien Rabiot, who currently plays for Juventus in Italy.
The same dynamic as with Adrien Rabiot. The list of candidates for Guardiola’s midfield is quite extensive and complete. The name of Mateo Kovacic, from Chelsea, is another of those who have been linked to the citizen team.
Another of the rumors that have been gaining strength is about Pep Guardiola’s interest in world champion Alexis Macallister. A high-quality midfielder, who knows how to handle game times and who contributes a lot wherever he plays.
And the last but not least of this list is the Englishman Jude Bellingham. His friendship with Jack Grealish functions as a possible bridge between the player and the town club. He is another one that Pep Guardiola admires and has in mind as a possible stellar reinforcement.
