According to archaeological findings, around the year 3000 BC on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, in ancient Mesopotamia, the first cities were built. There, the communities settled and grew thanks to the conditions of the region.

After this, a process of evolution was carried out in which the technique of plowing, pottery, carpentry and the wheel were developed. Ultimately, this triggered the construction of new spaces for a growing society.

Currently, it is estimated that there are 500,000 cities in the world, some countries still retain structures of what were the first human settlements on the planet. Here we show you which are the five oldest cities.

Jericho – Israel

It is estimated that this city was one of the first human settlements, as archaeologists have unearthed the remains of more than 20 populations that lived there and one of them dates from 11,000 years ago (9,000 BC).

Beijing- China

According to archaeological studies and the Chinese government itself, in 1045 BC the first settlements of people in the Asian country took place and it is estimated that by 10,000 years BC there were already created communities.

Cadiz-Spain

This city was founded by Phoenicians around 1100 BC, according to records, this would be the first settlement in Spain and perhaps the first in the Iberian area. Initially, this city was called GAdes, but its name changed to Cádiz. It is estimated that it would serve as a commercial port of entry for various Phoenician and Greek colonies.

Catalhoyuk – Türkiye

Researchers have made excavations dating population settlements from the Stone Age. It is considered one of the most important archaeological sites on the planet. Since the 1960s.

