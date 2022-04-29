Those who are immersed in the universe of video games recognize that there is a constant search to take the experience to the highest level. Therefore, today it is common to find cheap gaming computers and accessories specially developed for playing.

In the first instance we concentrated on the importance of having a gaming pc with a powerful processor and a good graphics card. Over time, the demands have increased and encompass, for example, the importance of receiving the highest quality sound.

Today, we can access various models of gaming headphones that allow us to concentrate as much as possible on the game. Let’s review the most demanded by users.

The 5 most chosen headphones for PC gamer

one. Wireless Gaming Headphones BINDEN Dark Alien 011

These gaming headphones smart touch are all the rage in the video game universe. Its main qualities are low latency, which makes it possible to have a clear sound in real time, and deep bass, which saves us from any distortion.

For added comfort, these headphones feature smart touch control and LED lighting. In addition, they are compatible with devices and gaming computer iOS and Android.

2. Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo

It is an accessible model with a simple design that, however, offers a good sound to improve that of any gaming pc. With a frequency response of 20 to 20,000 Hz, a large 50 mm driver and a Discord-certified microphone, it covers our gaming demands.

3. Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

These headphones are perfect for those gamers old-school, since they are wired and neon green. However, they do have very good bass and THX Spatial Audio technology. In addition, they have ergonomic and comfortable gel pads covered with synthetic leather.

Four. Gaming Headphones Onikuma K8 RG

This is another old school model that is ideal for playing online and they are wired, which makes them compatible with any cheap gaming pc. In addition to great noise-canceling abilities, these accessories have a very nice memory foam.

Among its qualities, the stereo sound stands out, which is very clean and clear. The microphone has excellent transmission, reinforced by its surround quality that cancels external noise and its 360º rotation capacity.

5. Gaming Headphones HyperX Cloud Buds

These bluetooth gaming headset They are the perfect allies for those fans of the game who do not miss an opportunity to resume a game. They are highly compatible with any device without compromising sound quality and have great autonomy.

Not to compromise on comfort, the accessory comes with three sizes of ear tips that are interchangeable and have a comfortable fit. The 14mm drivers achieve a unique immersion, to feel that we are really inside the scene of the game in action.

To the purchase gaming headphones With features like those of these models we can enhance the sound of any cheap gaming pc and ensure a first class experience.