The month of March has returned loaded with games and more games.

While we are still waiting for Microsoft to provide some information about the rumored Xbox event in March, today we bring you an interesting list with the 5 Xbox Series X Enhanced Games | S that will arrive soon, making us enjoy these games in the best possible way on the new generation consoles.

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition – March 4 on Xbox Series X | S

Experience the new improved way to play the acclaimed Deadly Shell. Gameplay at true 60 FPS, 4K resolution and superior quality textures. The upgrade will be free. Enjoy suffering in a quality never seen before, in this incredible RPG, intense and ruthless action that will test your sanity and your resistance in a devastated world. As the last remains of humanity wither and rot, hordes of enemy devotees await among the ruins.

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time – March 12 on Xbox Series X | S

This new version of Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time for Xbox Series X | S you will enjoy many graphical benefits, as it will operate at native 4K and 60 fps. We will also see reduced loading times and the inclusion of 3D sound effects. This upgrade will be completely free for all those who have a copy. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back to their old ways and this time they do not plan to give the universe the tabar, their goal is the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco will have to collect four quantum masks and overturn the laws of reality to save the world.

Samurai Shodown – March 16 on Xbox Series X | S

The latest installment in the veteran fighting game series will be playable at 120 fps per second on the next-gen console version completely free, as long as you already have a copy. The new Samurai shodown faithfully reproduces the atmosphere and mechanics that made the series a success, but also includes a revolutionary new functionality that allows you to analyze and store player movements and attacks to create automatic “ghosts” more competitive than ever.

Marvel’s Avengers – March 18 on Xbox Series X | S

Marvel’s Avengers has Smart Delivery technology, therefore, as long as you have a copy on Xbox One, the next generation version will be completely free. Enjoy your favorite superheroes in 4K on Xbox Series X, and up to 1440p on Xbox Series S. In addition, the title takes advantage of the SSD of these new consoles so that loading times are minimal.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – March 26 on Xbox Series X | S

The next generation version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will feature a host of exclusive features, including two graphic modes for players to choose from. Players will have the opportunity to select between a version of the game that runs at 60 FPS in native 4K or a 1080p version of the title that runs at 120 FPS. Return to the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in an epic collection.