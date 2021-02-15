Today we already have available the new Games With Gold, and while now we wait for Xbox to reveal the new Game Pass games for the second half of February, through the Microsoft Store We have seen the 5 games leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of this month. We also remind you that today is the last day to enjoy these 4 games that will leave the service at 0:00 hours.
Many of you will like that some of the next titles that we are going to show you leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog for Xbox and PC, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible during one season. So, take advantage of these great games before they disappear.
Dirt 4 joins games leaving Xbox Game Pass in February
These are the 5 games that leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of February
Before continuing, and show you the 5 games that leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of this month of February, we remind you that you can use the membership discount to get any of these games with up to 20% discount as long as they are still in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass in these next 15 days. Additionally, users with an EA Play membership will enjoy 10% on EA digital purchases, also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Oxenfree – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console
Oxenfree is a supernatural suspense story about a group of friends who unconsciously drive a ghostly rift. You are Alex, a brilliant and rebellious teenager who takes her new stepbrother, Jonas, to a night party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you inadvertently open a ghostly door from the island’s enigmatic past. You decide how to deal with these events, with your companions and with the terrible creatures you have unleashed.
Momodora Reverie: Under the Moonlight – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console
In Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight you will explore a cursed land in full decline. Evil spreads, the dead rise, and corruption reigns. Hope is a distant memory for everyone except a priestess named Kaho, who came from the village of Lun. An audience with her majesty, the queen, could possibly save the lands – but time is short and each night is darker than the last.
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – Xbox Game Pass Console
The fourth and largest addition to this popular party game features overwhelming fun Fibbage 3 and its new game mode, Fibbage: Enough About You; the web-based game screen, Survive the Internet; the spooky secret dating marathon, Monster Seeking Monster; the unhinged Bracketeering competition; and the upside art game, Civic Doodle.
Vambrace: Cold Soul – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console
Vambrace: Cold Soul is a fantasy adventure roguelike in the middle of an icy landscape. Plan your underground expeditions, travel to the surface of the cursed city with your group of heroes. Use unique powers, avoid dangerous traps, strange encounters and survive deadly combat!
Mother Russia Bleeds – Xbox Game Pass PC
An old-fashioned beat ’em up with big doses of adrenaline and psychedelic trips. Set in a cold and ruthless Soviet Union, Mother Russia Bleeds sets out to awaken feelings of anxiety, restlessness and narcotic hysteria.
