The top 5 cheapest cars in the Netherlands in 2024 look different than last year.

A few days ago we were able to delight you with an overview of the cheapest private lease cars. As you know, a lease price is not the same as a sales price. The lease price consists of several elements, such as depreciation, maintenance, insurance and motor vehicle tax.

Cheapest car in the Netherlands in 2024

Suppose you have an amount in the bank for which you want to buy a new car, then that is of course still possible. But what if you don't want to spend more than 18,640 euros? In the past, you could buy a complete C-segment car for that, but nowadays you can barely afford to buy a new A-segment car.

In short, it was high time for an overview of the cheapest car in the Netherlands in 2024. Compared to last year's list, there have been some changes, probably due to the BPM.

Fiat Panda 1.0 Hybrid Urban

€18,640

The Fiat Panda has been in these types of overviews for years. Rarely is it actually the cheapest, but it is always one of the cheapest. In this case you need to bring 18,640 to place an order. For that money you get the Hybrid, a three-cylinder, one-liter engine with minimal electrical assistance. But minimal assistance is still assistance, so it is called Hybrid.

The Panda has some major advantages. First of all, it still looks great and it always has five doors. Air conditioning is also available as standard and let's be honest: you want that on a new car. However?

Hyundai i10 I-Drive

€17,995

This car scored highly last year, but this year it is fourth. The Hyundai i10 is one of the most popular cars in our country. In principle you have everything you need: five doors, easy entry and more than excellent warranty conditions. Don't underestimate the latter.

It is therefore a perfect car for people who want to use their car for a long time. For the money, you are stuck with a four-seater version, the five-seater is considerably more expensive (because it is only available in more luxurious equipment levels). Unfortunately, air conditioning is not standard on this small Hyundai. That is on the Comfort, which costs 20,095 euros.

Fiat 500 1.0 Hybrid

€17,790

Fiat has always been strong in small cars and the 500 is their overgreen. This model has been in the price lists for years and it is still not an outdated model. However, the car is more accessible than ever. It once started as a kind of semi-premium gadget, now it is also a razor-sharp offer. Especially when you consider that the orange paint (Arancia Sicilia, see header photo) is standard!! And a manually operated air conditioning is also included. Is not it great?

Mitsubishi Space Star 1.2 Entry

€17,490

The Mitsubishi Space Star is starting to show its age little by little. The model was once a refresher, but we are now two major facelifts further. Mitsubishi keeps the price very competitive, but the problem is that the government is cutting corners. This driving environmental offense is taxed by the government: no less than 3,927 euros is BPM! Disadvantage: air conditioning is not included as standard.

Dacia Sandero 100 LPG Essential

€17,200

Good news! The cheapest car in the Netherlands is actually quite a good deal. In terms of price, it is an A-segment car, but in terms of space available, the Dacia Sandero is more B-segment. For those 17,200 euros you get a serious Dacia with six gears and 101 whole horsepower from a 999 cc turbo engine.

There is of course a huge anaconda under the grass and that concerns the air conditioning. This is not standard on this 'Essential', but is only available from the more luxurious 'Expression'. And of course it is a little more expensive. But hey: it is the cheapest car in the Netherlands in 2024 and that is what matters!

