1- IDFC First Bank First Savings Account In this zero balance saving account, you get the benefit of doing any number of transactions from any ATM. You can also avail services of Mobile Banking and NetBanking for free. With the necessary documents, you can open these accounts by going to any nearest branch. Currently, the bank gets zero to 7% interest on zero balance account.

2- IndusInd Bank’s Indus Online Savings Account Unlimited ATM transactions also benefit in this zero balance saving account. Also, services of mobile banking and internet banking are available for free. You can open a zero balance saving account by giving your Aadhaar and PAN only through the online application. In this, you will get interest of 4 to 6 percent.

3- 811 Digital Bank Account of Kotak Mahindra Bank This bank account can be opened using digital banking, in which you will not need to keep any minimum balance. After this you will also get 811 virtual debit card, which you can use in online shopping. Also it can be used for online bill payment. You get up to 4% interest in this bank account.

4- Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account of HDFC Bank You can open a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account with HDFC Bank, in which you will not need to keep any minimum balance. Account holders will also get services like ATM cum debit card, free passbook service, free deposit, withdrawal as well as checkbook, email statement, demand draft. You will also get services like NetBanking, Phone Banking and Mobile Banking for free. There is a limit of 4 cash withdrawals every month. On this account you get interest of 3 to 3.5 percent.

5- Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account of State Bank of India You can open this account with the help of valid KYC document. The bank will also give you RuPay ATM cum Debit Card, due to which money can be withdrawn from ATM. In this month, you will get 4 cash withdrawals from SBI’s ATM or other banks’ ATMs for free. Also, you will also get interest at the annual rate of 2.75% on the money kept in this bank account.

Watch this video too This mistake in the PAN card, means a fine of up to 10 thousand rupees!

A zero balance savings account is an account in which there is no need to keep any minimum balance. Explain that in many banks, the minimum balance limit is up to 10 thousand rupees. Those whose income is less, have difficulty in keeping a minimum balance of 10 thousand rupees. Many banks of the country offer zero balance saving accounts for such people. Let’s know about these 5 Best Zero Balance Savings Accounts.