The Star Wars video game saga created by LucasArts is one of the most extensive and iconic, with more than 100 games across all platforms, although this list tends to continue to rise in the coming years as Ubisoft is developing a new Star Wars open world. In addition, the latest leaks have indicated that more games in the saga would be in production, such as Star Wars Battlefront 3, the Star Wars remake KOTOR and even a new game from The Mandalorian. It is clear that the saga has had its ups and downs but it has always been one of the best, and it will become much bigger in the future with everything to come.

We remember that during the 90s and early 00s, LucasArts had a lot of fame, something that was appreciated by fans of games based on the iconic Star Wars movies. Every Star Wars movie or series awakens frenzied joy around the world, and all this excitement is also surpassed in video games, and although there are some better than others, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is the clear example that the next titles can become very good. Now, in celebration of Star Wars day, we leave you with our top 5 best Star Wars games.

In what order should I play the Star Wars games?

5. Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Bioware’s first foray into the vast reaches of space, prior to the hit Mass Effect series, occurred in 2003, with Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic. While the combat may seem slow at times, the true value of the game lies in its gripping narrative and incredibly detailed world. KOTOR, as fans call it, features an epic story spread across 10 locations and hundreds of unique characters, each with well-written dialogue and interesting backstories. No Star Wars adventure outside of the movies feels as expansive and detailed as this one.

4. Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Betrayed by Darth Vader for the last time, Starkiller has fled to face a new journey in search of his true identity. Unleash your fury, wield two lightsabers, and use new Force powers to crush your enemies. Discover the truth in this sequel to the acclaimed story. Continue with the epic Star Wars saga.

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II It has elements from the first game. The combat was modified to include the ability to have two Lightsabers and to learn new powers of the force, such as “Mind Control” and “Force Fury”. The powers of the first game are included in the sequel: “forcibly choke,” “lightning,” and “jump.” Players now have access to a wide variety of new combos and new enemies have been added to the game.

3. Star Wars Jedi Knight Jedi Academy

On Star Wars Jedi Knight Jedi Academy, we will take control of Jaden Korr, a Jedi apprentice who learns his trade at the Jedi Academy on Yavin IV following the original trilogy. As we complete missions, we will accumulate a large number of Jedi powers that can be used to develop incredible duels against Sith assassins. Those mechanics are great, as the developers at Raven Software made excellent use of Quake III’s id Tech 3 engine to give lightsaber combat an epic feel. Also, if the dark side of the force calls for you, take it easy, you can join them, just like Kylo Ren did as a young man.

2. Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II received a lot of criticism upon its release, and with good reason. EA essentially turned a free-to-play model into a paid one, linking the progression system through loot boxes and giving players significant advantages when paying. However, it seems that EA learned its lesson, as now, while not being a perfect game, it has improved enormously since its launch in 2017. Battlefront II is an exciting and graphically amazing adventure, whether in its campaign or online. Without a doubt, it is one of the best Star Wars games.

The Star Wars KOTOR remake would be a reality

1. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

An adventure of galactic dimensions awaits you in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, a third-person action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment. A surviving Padawan must complete his training, develop powerful new Force abilities, and master the technique of the lightsaber before the Empire overtakes him.