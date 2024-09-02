This September brings with it an exciting international break that presents itself as an opportunity for national teams to resume their competitive path after the recent summer competitions: Euro 2024 and Copa América 2024.
Among the most important matches are high-calibre clashes that promise a top-level football spectacle. The duels between Portugal and Croatia, France and Italy, Brazil and Ecuador, Switzerland and Spain, and Colombia and Argentina, are the five most anticipated matches of the break, with important implications both in the Nations League for the European teams and in qualification for the 2026 World Cup for the South American teams.
The clash between Portugal and Croatia marks the start of the Nations League for both teams, who are looking to get off to a strong start after their performance at Euro 2024. Portugal, led by Roberto Martínez, is looking to redeem itself after its elimination at the Euros and aims to consolidate a more cohesive and effective style of play. For its part, Croatia is aiming to improve its Euros and hopes to return with its good performance, relying on its experience and the talent of its young prospects. This match will be a true test to measure the current state of both teams and their aspirations in the competition.
The duel between France and Italy is another of the highlights of the Nations League. Les Bleus, who fell in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 against Spain, are looking to reaffirm their quality and get off to a good start in this new competition. Didier Deschamps continues to rely on a combination of veterans and young talents to keep France in the elite of European football. Italy, for its part, needs to regain confidence after a disappointing Euro Cup in which it did not make it past the round of 16. Spalletti has the challenge of adjusting the pieces of his team and recovering the identity of the ‘Azzurra’, and what better way to do it than facing one of its historical rivals.
In South America, the match between Brazil and Ecuador is a highlight at the start of the qualifying phase for the 2026 World Cup. Brazil, which is under pressure to improve its image after a performance below expectations at the 2024 Copa América, will seek to impose its power and secure its first points at home. Ecuador, for its part, presents itself as a team hungry for prominence, having shown great growth in recent years. This match will be key to measuring the strength of the Brazilians and the ability of the Ecuadorians to compete against one of the giants of the continent.
The match between Switzerland and Spain is another attraction of the Nations League. Spain, the reigning Euro 2024 champion, showed energetic and proactive football, and arrives with the intention of maintaining its good dynamic and continuing to polish its style under the direction of Luis de la Fuente. Switzerland, always an uncomfortable and competitive rival, hopes to make the most of its home advantage and spring a surprise. This match represents an opportunity for both teams to show their evolution and establish themselves as serious contenders in the European competition.
Finally, the clash between Colombia and Argentina is shaping up to be one of the most exciting matches in South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifying. Argentina, the reigning Copa América champions and coached by Lionel Scaloni, are looking to continue their dominance on the continent and seal a solid start to their path to the World Cup. Colombia, after a Copa América in which they showed glimpses of good football, want to take advantage of their home field and the support of their fans to get off to a positive start. This match promises intensity, quality and a great rivalry between two teams that aspire to be protagonists in the next World Cup cycle.
