Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming platforms offer movies and series in exchange for a monthly subscription. However, there are other alternatives that offer productions for free in exchange for advertising. Below, we present five applications with which you can enjoy series and movies on your cell phone or tablet. Some are available on TVs with Apple TV either android tv and are compatible with Chromecast.

pluto tv

In pluto tv we can find movie channels, comedy, series, music and sports. It has more than 60 channels. The platform is supported by advertising, so in exchange for being able to enjoy all the content, you will run into ads from time to time. It is worth mentioning that you do not need to create an account: you can install the app or enter the website to start watching the productions.

iQIYI

iQIYI is a video platform China and its content is Asian movies and series. There you will find complete information on each production and there will be no shortage of subtitles in Spanish. It should be noted that you can use iQIYI without having an account, registration and without paying anything. However, to unlock certain content, you will need to pay for the VIP monthly subscription.

Youtube

One way to watch series and movies on YouTube is through the TV channels that broadcast live. In addition, thanks to their agreements, there is a section on YouTube Originals with exclusive content or channels that have classics available.

Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV It is a paid streaming service, but it also has a free version. In this catalog you will find children’s series, films and documentaries. In the free plan, the content is different from the subscription and you will have to see ads occasionally. Remember to make sure it is available in your country.

Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus It is an option for those who own a Samsung cell phone, tablet or TV. This app comes on the brand’s televisions with a list of free channels that depend on your region. There are news, sports, music, movie and children’s channels.

