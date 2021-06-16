The second ID @ Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest has started and as announced, 40 demos of different indie games are now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

It is important to mention that the ID @ Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest will end on June 21, and the demos will disappear once this trial period ends. Likewise, these are early versions in development, so some things may change.

-A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)

-Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

-Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)

-BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

-Black Book (Morteshka)

-Button City (Subliminal)

-Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)

-Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)

-Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)

-Clouzy! (Tinymoon)

-ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)

-Death Trash (Crafting Legends)

-Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)

-Dreamers (PlaySys)

-Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

-Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)

-Fractal Space (Haze Games)

-Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)

-Godstrike (Overpowered)

-Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)

-Lake (Gamious)

-Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)

-Mad Streets (Craftshop)

-Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

-Paint the Town Red (South East Games)

-Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)

-Sable (Shedworks)

-Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

-Strings Theory (BeatifulBee)

-Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)

-Teacup (Smarto Club)

-The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)

-The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)

-The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)

-The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)

-Trigger Witch (Rainbite)

-Tunic (Isometricorp)

-Wreck Out (Four5Six)

Via: Xbox