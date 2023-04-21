The semifinals of the Europa League are already prepared and we know the teams that will fight for a place in the final. After a very close first-leg quarterfinal, any team could have gone through to the final, but Sevilla, Bayern Leverkusen, XXX and Juventus have prevailed in their duels. This has been his way to the semifinals:
The Spaniards returned to the Europa League after finishing third in the Champions League group stage against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. After going from the round of 16 calling for time against Fenerbahce, Sevilla found themselves with the toughest opponent in the draw in the quarterfinals. Sevilla’s season has not been good, but Mendilibar has arrived just in time to save the Europa League and they have slipped into the semis with a 5-2 aggregate against United.
The Italians will play against Sevilla in the semifinals. After winning the first leg by the minimum, Sporting de Portugal could not get past the draw in the second leg and was eliminated. Juventus has gone through the Champions League just like Sevilla, finishing third in the group with PSG and Benfica. Afterwards, Freiburg had nothing to do in the round of 16 and the Italians won 3-0.
The Germans also came from the Champions League. The most even group of all, with Porto, Bruges, Atlético de Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen was decided on the last day and Xabi Alonso’s men reached the round of 16 in the Europa League to easily beat Ferencvaros. In the first leg of the quarterfinals they suffered against Unión Saint Gilloise and drew 1-1, but a 4-1 victory in the second leg made it clear who deserved to go through.
The fourth classified for the semifinals is also the only one who has made the group stage. Roma went second in the group against a great Betis that led and above Ludogorets and HJK. The Italians won their tie against Real Sociedad 2-0 and the quarterfinal clash against Feyenoord went to extra time. A narrow defeat in the first leg left things complicated for José Mourinho’s men, and in the second leg Feyenoord tied the game on 80′, leaving Roma with one foot out. A great goal from Dybala in minute 89′ took the game to extra time and the Italians ended up prevailing.
#semifinalists #Europa #League #Sevilla #crosses
Leave a Reply