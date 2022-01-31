The PlayStation service is renewed with a selection that ranges from strategy to video game icons.

We are at the gates of February, and therefore PlayStation he does not fail in his commitment to announce the games that land on PS Now. On this occasion, the Japanese brand greets the second month of the year with 4 games with which to enjoy the next 28 days, as they will be available from tomorrow, February 1st. Without further delay, we leave you with the new selection, which includes a remastered GTA, strategy and puzzle solving.

Starting with the most iconic adventure of the batch, Sony confirms the recent rumors and brings us the remastered version of GTA: Vice City to enjoy during the month of February. Little more can be said about this installment, which was highly acclaimed since its original launch back in 2002, so now we have an excuse to hit the streets of Vice City starting tomorrow.

Little Big Workshop

If you like the strategy and management of a factory, Little Big Workshop it’s your game. Here, we will have the opportunity to start a company from scratch and improve it so that its manufacturing and distribution lines satisfy customers. Therefore, you can expect an adventure full of machines, production methods and more.

But if you are interested in strategy from a different perspective, perhaps you can overcome the adventure that it proposes Through the Darkest of Times. The game puts us as leaders of a resistance that goes against the Third Reich, so you will have to live the dark Berlin dominated by the Nazis while planning actions, maintaining team morale, obtaining resources and, of course, avoiding the Gestapo.

PlayStation always reserves a small space for titles of puzzle, and this time presents death squared. Working as a team, we will have to advance through some levels where there are no shortage of deadly traps and obstacles, so we will have to act cautiously and cunningly in our cooperative mode.

What do you think of PS Now games for February? Remember that, as usual in this service, you will be able to enjoy these 4 deliveries throughout the coming month. In addition, PlayStation has also renewed the PS Plus titles with a selection that highlights sports, resource management and individual DLC highly acclaimed by the community.

