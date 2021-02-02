Everything that comes goes, but luckily it never ends. And it is that in the company of 7 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass during the first fortnight of this month of February 2021. Microsoft has also announced the 4 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass in February through Xbox Wire.

Many of you will like that some of the next titles that we are going to show you leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog for Xbox and PC, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible during one season. So, take advantage of these great games before they disappear.

These are the 4 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass in February

Before continuing, and show you the 4 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass in February, we remind you that you can use the membership discount to get any of these games with up to 20% discount as long as they remain in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in these next 15 days. Additionally, users with an EA Play membership will enjoy 10% on EA digital purchases, also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

by Blob – Xbox Console Game Pass (February 15)

You don’t understand art but you know what you like? Whether you’re a brush master or an inept finger-painter, say no to gray and join De Blob and his friends on their color revolution. De Blob is a rogue and unlikely hero who can jump, bounce and smash to defeat the all-powerful INKT Corporation and save Chroma City from a colorless future.

Ninja Gaiden II – Xbox Console Game Pass (February 15)

This long-awaited sequel to the hit Xbox action game pits legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa against hordes of malevolent enemies on a journey that will determine the fate of the human race.

World of Horror – Xbox Game Pass PC (February 15)

Experience the silent terror of this 1-bit love letter to Junji Ito and HP Lovecraft. Navigate a hellish roguelita reality with turn-based combat and relentless choices. Experiment with your deck of event cards to discover new forms of cosmic horror in each game.

Shadows of the Damned – Xbox Game Pass for Console and EA Play (February 16)

Shadows of the Damned is an action psychological thriller designed by authentic Japanese game development myths such as executive director Suda51 (director of No More Heroes), creative producer Shinji Mikami (director of Resident Evil), and composer Akira Yamaoka ( Silent Hill sound director).