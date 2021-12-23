The Microsoft subscription service renews its incentives with the change of the month, we present you the news.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 23 December 2021, 17:35 5 comments

Although there are still several days to say goodbye to December and, with it, to 2022, from Microsoft have shared which four video games will be available free for download through the subscription service Xbox Live Gold, turning to bet on an assortment where independent development is the protagonist.

In this sense, users will have the option of getting NeuroVoider, a dual-control action RPG set in a cyber futuristic world which goes from brains shooting evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers all month long. From the second fortnight it will arrive Aground, a mining and manufacturing RPG in which the player’s imagination it is the only limit to your world.

Among the backward compatible we have from January 1 to January 15 Radiant Silvergun, a classic Mars-killer reissued in 2011 for Xbox 360. From January 16 to January 31, subscribers will be able to download Space Invaders Infinity Gene, a new version of this important industry development that needs no introduction.

We remind you that Microsoft users can also join Xbox Game Pass to start enjoying a catalog with dozens of news every month. Recently, we reported that users have saved 5,600 euros with their registrations.

More about: Xbox Live Gold.