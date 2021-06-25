Three errors that cut the progression in the game, and that are the most reported by the players.

If there’s one thing Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City have to spare, those are bugs. Even after half a year, lots of updates, and the return of the game to the PS Store, the performance of CD Projekt’s ambitious open-world RPG still has plenty of room for improvement, and many bugs to fix. In fact, the study has published this week the 3 most frequent bugs in game missions, based on the information they collect, and that are being investigated by their developers. Have you touched any of them?

As we mentioned, these three errors are all related to the missions of the game, which means that can cut player progression in these missions and even prevent progress in the main story of the game. In fact, the most frequent error that users report is related to Takemura and one of the main missions of Cyberpunk 2077. If you have experienced it, you will already know where the shots go. But, in any case, below we list the 3 most frequent bugs of Cyberpunk 2077 in its missions, published by the CDPR itself:

The 3 most frequent bugs of Cyberpunk 2077 missions

‘Rhythm of the Night’: Takemura does not call the player even after completing other main missions, the objective gets stuck on “follow other clues, or wait until Takemura is ready”.

The mission can get stuck in the journal, without any objective, despite having completed it. ‘Today I can not get up’: Stefan disappears and it is not possible to progress in the mission.

CD Projekt explains that of course these “they are not the only problems we investigate“, and that his team is working on solving them for the next updates. Cyberpunk 2077 has recently welcomed update 1.23 of the game. A patch with which not only PlayStation has allowed his return to the platform, also Xbox will conclude the exceptional campaign of refunds of the game that they had enabled in their store. If you have not tried it yet, this is the analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, and below you have its video analysis on consoles.

