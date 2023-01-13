Home appliances are devices that cannot be missing in any home. From washing machines, ovens, refrigerators or dryers are appliances that can be found in any house. They are devices that have a very high value and that are bought with the idea that they remain at home for as long as possible.

The truth is that some household appliances last less time than expected and this causes consumer discontent, since this type of appliance is very expensive. With the passage of time, it has been proven that technological devices, including household appliances, have an increasingly shorter lifespan. Although this changes depending on the brand, there are many differences between the durability of some brands and others. For this reason, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has carried out a study in which it collects the opinions of thousands of users to find out the brands of electrical appliances that last the longest.

The Longest Lasting Appliance Brands



The OCU has carried out an investigation to find out which are the brands of household appliances that are on the market that are more durable. The data to calculate the average useful life of household appliances have been extracted from reliability surveys of household appliances that are used every day (washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators).

More than 68,000 consumer reviews from Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy and France, including thousands of OCU members, responded to a questionnaire to assess the durability and reliability of their main electrical appliances. The OCU asked its partners about the time that their previous electrical appliances lasted, information that allows for a projection of the average time that an appliance of a certain brand can be expected to last.

In addition, they identified which are the most common faults in each case, and in which brands they occur most frequently. With this survey of thousands of consumers, the average useful life of refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and dryers can be calculated. You can also determine which brands are the most durable for each type of appliance.

According to the OCU study, the most common duration of large household appliances is around 11 or 12 years, but some brands do not reach that average, while others exceed it considerably.

Miele, the most durable brand



According to user responses, the most durable home appliance brand is Miele. This brand stands out as the most durable in washers and dryers, with an average life of 16 years, about 15 years in dishwashers, and 14 in refrigerators. Other brands that stand out for their reliability are General Electric and Zanussi in refrigerators, they reach 17 and 14 years respectively.

Among washing machines, the most reliable are those from Miele, Beko and Balay. In dishwashers, those of the Miele and Siemens brands stand out. Among dryers, Miele is the most reliable brand, along with Zanussi. Among refrigerators, Panasonic stands out well above the rest, followed by Neff and LG.