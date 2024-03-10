The 2024 elections They are already described as historic due to the high probability that the first female president of Mexico will be elected in this electoral process, but it will also be the first time that Three women will be in charge of organizing, monitoring and certifying the elections.

The women who carry the weight of the current electoral process on their shoulders are Guadalupe Taddei Zavalafrom the National Electoral Institute; Monica Aralí Soto Fregoso of the Electoral Court and Norma Lucía Piña Hernándezin the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

What role do the three institutions play in the 2024 Electoral Process?

The INE is a national Institution in charge of organizing elections and guaranteeing the exercise of the political-electoral rights of citizens. Its task will be to organize the activities of the 2023-2024 Federal Electoral Process, in which the President of the Mexican Republic, 128 senators of the republic and 500 deputies of the Lower House will be elected.

While the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, within its powers, has the power to declare the inapplicability of a certain electoral process, of the challenged provisions that are considered contrary to the Constitution.

Thanks to the advances with gender quotas and the principle of parity, today the INE, the Electoral Tribunal and the SCJN have women at the head of their institutions.

Guadalupe Taddei Zavala

In an unprecedented act, due to the lack of consensus, on March 31, 2023, the Chamber of Deputies elected by means of a draw to four new counselors of the National Electoral Institute (INE), including its head. In a historic event, luck turned Guadalupe Taddei Zavala into the first woman to preside over the INE. Her appointment was involved in controversy when she was accused of being close to the Morena party because her family is related to projects of the current government.

Despite the atypical circumstances that led her to head the INE, her career has not been a matter of luck. Taddei has 28 years of electoral experience, in which she had already made history at the state level when in 2014 she became the first president of the State Electoral Institute of Sonora (IEES), she also inaugurated the debates between candidates, organized the first indigenous election in Sonora and has contributed to the establishment of measures to sanction political gender violence. In the next nine years at the head of the INE, her tasks will be to guarantee free elections and maintain the autonomy of the institution. The first big test of it is the 2024 presidential election.

Family linked to Morena

Guadalupe Taddei Zavala is the cousin of Jorge Luis Taddei, coordinator of social programs in Sonora, she is also aunt Ivana Taddei, relative majority representative, for Morena, in the state Congress and of Pablo Daniel Taddei, appointed in 2022 as the first director of the new company LitioMX. After his appointment, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he did not know Taddei personally but he did know her family, whom he described as “progressive people and democrats.”

Career path

*Studied Public Administration at the University of Sonora.

*In 1989 she was head of the Regional Department of Diffusion and Sales of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

*Director of the Aguascalientes Regional Computing Center (IFE) in 1993.

*Director of the National Electoral Consultation System of the Federal Voter Registry in 2002

*2003 – 2014: State Member of the Federal Voter Registry of the Local Executive Board of the Federal Electoral Institute

*2014 – 2023: President Councilor (State Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute of the State of Sonora).

Monica Soto Fregoso

Behind closed doors, the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) elected Mónica Aralí Soto Fregoso, as the successor of the presiding magistrate Reyes Rodríguez Mondragónwho resigned from office on December 11, 2023, after pressure from three of his colleagues (including Mónica Soto) to leave the presidency due to “loss of confidence” in his leadership.

On January 1, 2024, Mónica Soto assumed the presidency of the Electoral Court, in the midst of a controversy for having been captured in a private meeting with the Morenoist deputy Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, prior to requesting the resignation of Reyes Mondragón. She was accused of making an “agreement” with Morena to retain the presidency of the Court.

Monica Soto Fregoso He will be in charge of the TEPJF until November 2025 when her position as electoral magistrate also concludes. In her presidency, she will be responsible for certifying the presidential election and delivering the certificate of winner to the person who will occupy the Presidency of the Republic in 2024.

Trajectory

Mónica Soto studied Law at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG), a master's degree in Education with a Specialty in Teaching at the International University of Peace, as well as a specialty in Electoral Justice and a diploma in Electoral Law, taught by the TEPJF. She began her career in the old IFE, until she was appointed federal magistrate in 2013 and electoral magistrate of the Superior Chamber in 2016 by the Senate at the proposal of the Supreme Court.

Norma Lucía Piña Hernández

Norma Piña became the first woman to be at the head of the Judiciary when elected Chairwoman of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), position he has held since January 2, 2023.

At the time, as Minister of the Court, Norma Piña voted in favor of the decriminalization of abortion in Coahuila, the recreational use of marijuana, the militarization of public forces, as well as the elimination of informal preventive detention.

Since assuming the position of president, Norma Piña has distanced herself from the so-called “Fourth Transformation”, finding herself involved in controversies with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Trajectory

The minister president has a degree in Law from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and a doctorate in Law from the same institution. In addition, she has studied Social Psychology and Communication specialties; in Constitutional and Administrative and Judicial Law and in Criminal Law, as well as in Legal Argumentation.

Clashes with AMLO

Although President AMLO stated that he thought it was good that a woman had been elected president, he made it clear that Norma Piña's profile was not related to his project, the so-called “Fourth Transformation.”

It was in February 2023 that the minister was criticized for not getting up from her seat or applauding the arrival of López Obrador during the commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution. Days later, AMLO stated that Norma Piña had reached her current position thanks to him. “It's up to me as president, because before the president added and removed at will to the president of the Court,” he said in one of his morning conferences.

The conflicts continued when in March 2023, during a demonstration, in an act of profound symbolic violence, a Norma Piña piñata was hit, trampled and set on fire, while in the background, participants shouted that it was “an honor to be with Obrador” . Furthermore, the cards held by this group of participants read “Corrupt Minister Piña at the service of the PAN, PRI and Citizen Movement.”

Although President López Obrador condemned the act, he minimized the situation and stated that he had also suffered attacks of this nature: “we have to see ourselves as adversaries not as enemies” and asked his followers not to consider the minister as an enemy. While AMLO very mildly condemned the event, the Court sent a solid message against these acts: “No more gender violence, no more hateful actions. “Mexico demands more from us.”

