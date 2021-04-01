In the company of new Games With Gold for April, the Redmond recently announced via the Microsoft Store the 3 free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days, thus giving us the possibility to enjoy a series of great games for a limited time. This time, the 3 free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One are The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, Steel Rats and Hunt Showdown.
These titles are already available for download in the Xbox Store until next Sunday, April 4. To access these 3 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days, you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Before continuing, we remind you that Today they leave Xbox Game Pass Journey to the Savage Planet and 2 other games.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited Free on Xbox
Enjoy this multiplayer role-playing game alone or with your friends, guild mates, and thousands of allies. Explore the dangerous caves and dungeons of Skyrim, or create quality items to sell in the city of Daggerfall. Go on fast-paced missions across Tamriel and take part in massive battles against other players, but you can also spend your days in the nearest fishing area or enrich your culture by reading one of the countless books. The choice is yours in the inexhaustible world of The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited.
Steel Rats free on Xbox
Become one of the Steel Rats, get on the bike and get ready to destroy hordes of enemies. Switch between 4 exclusive characters and wreak havoc with the most sophisticated killing machine – a fire-breathing motorcycle with saw blades. Steel Rats mixes genres like never before: 2.5D stunts, action racing and intense vehicle combat.
Hunt Showdown free on Xbox
Ruthless nightmare monsters are on the loose in the swamps of Louisiana and you are part of a group of hardened gunmen who must rid the world of their horrible presence. Eliminate these creatures from our world in exchange for generous loot and the chance to buy more powerful and bloodthirsty weapons. If you fail, death will strip you of your character and its equipment. However, you will keep your experience in a pool of characters, called a bloodline, forever.
Leave a Reply