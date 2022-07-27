The news of the subscription service were advanced hours before due to a leak.

There have been no surprises, and one more month the news of PS Plus Essential They were advanced by a French portal hours before their officialization on the official PlayStation channels. Thus, for August players will have the option to discover Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares through the most basic level of the reformulated subscription service from Sony for PS5 and PS4.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is nothing more than the first preview of a complete landing of games in the series from SEGA and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio for the coming weeks and months on PS Plus. Like A Dragon was released on PS4 less than two years ago, standing out in the 3D Games review for being a love letter to JRPGs, but with all the essence of a Yakuzawith a powerful story of betrayal and search for the truth.

More Yakuza video games come to PS Plus at different levelsIn 2020 we also find Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 in stores for the first time, a remastering of these classics with the aim of allowing veterans and a new generation of players get on the board in the most iconic skateboarding games in history, enjoying several of its modes and much more. Lastly, to close August there will also be the chance to download Little Nightmares, a horror adventure in which to face childhood fears that left a good taste in the mouth there for its premiere in 2017, five years ago.

In the next few days, it is expected that a list will be shared with the rest of the PS Plus news for its Extra and Premium levels. But for now here are the three games promised for Essential, is August a good month for your tastes? Before, as always, remember that July games are still available.

More about: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus and PlayStation Plus.