PlayStation renews its catalog with action, fantasy and an acclaimed title developed in Spain.

PlayStation players are attentive to everything that the Japanese company publishes about the expected renewal of its PS Plus, which is added to a constant clarification of all the doubts expressed by users on the network. The service will be activated in Europe on June 22ndso there are still several weeks left to enjoy the games of the current PSPlus and the new set of titles that reach the ecosystem PS Now.

That is why, to welcome the month of May, PlayStation updates the titles for PS Now users with 3 experiences where fantasy and action go hand in hand through spectacular battles.

May’s proposals allow us to relive one of the most critical events in the plot of Naruto: the great ninja war. This experience invites us to survive in this brawl while we enjoy the novelties of the game, with new animations and expressions facials, combat using the walls and other elements of games that are combined with the action of the manga.

We continue with more games action and fight, as the Soul Calibur franchise has risen as one of the greatest exponents of this combination of genres. With the PS Now of May, we can access the sixth installment and, therefore, enjoy an experience that takes us back to the 16th century.

Blasphemous is one of those Spanish games that doesn’t need an introduction, although we could spend hours talking about its mechanical metroidvania and its religious iconography. With a deep lore and incredible respect for the beliefs she draws from, she stands as a great choice for platform lovers.

What do you think of the May games? All three installments will be available for PS4 and PS5 tomorrow, although it should be noted that PlayStation has another ace up its sleeve for subscribers to its services. We are talking about the 3 confirmed titles for PS Plus, with a very pleasant surprise for the most football players.

