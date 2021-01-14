After knowing that a game much loved by fans is returning to Xbox Game PassMicrosoft has unveiled the new free games for Xbox thanks to the Free Play Days, thus giving us the possibility to play up to three video games for free and of course, for a limited time. This time, these are the 3 free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One via Free Play Days: Yooka-Laylee, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Star Wars Squadrons, which are now available to be played for free thanks to Free Play Days.
These great games are now available to download for free in the Microsoft Store until next Sunday, December 20, although in some cases, the date of the free trials may vary, thus extending several days. We remind you that to access these Free Play Days titles, you will have to have a active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold.
Today comes a new free game to the Epic Games Store
These are the 3 free games for Xbox thanks to the Free Play Days
Then we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who have not played or simply do not know them. You can now enjoy the free games for the weekend on Xbox. But first, we remind you that you can Get up to 10,000 Microsoft Reward Points playing Xbox.
Master the art of starfighter combat in authentic Star Wars Squadrons piloting. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space combat with your squad. Enlist and jump into the starfighter cabins of the New Republic and Empire fleets, and fight strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust your squad composition to suit different styles and crush your rivals. Succeed as a team and complete tactical battlefield objectives known and never seen before, including the gas giant Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.
Free download Yooka-Laylee for Xbox thanks to Free Play Days
Explore vast and beautiful worlds, meet (and defeat) an unforgettable cast of characters, and accumulate loads of brilliant collectibles as the couple Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the witty big-nosed bat) embark on an epic adventure take down the evil businessman Capital B and his twisted plans to absorb all the books in the world… and turn them into pure profit!
After the success of the Xenoverse series, the time has come to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from the very thing that makes the DRAGON BALL series so popular: spectacular endless fights with almighty fighters. In partnership with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes the high-quality Anime graphics and brings audiences around the world a fighting game that is easy to learn, but difficult to master.
