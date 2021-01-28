After knowing the 5 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass In brief, Microsoft has unveiled free games for Xbox thanks to the Free Play Days, thus giving us the possibility of playing up to three titles completely free and for a limited time. On this occasion, these are the 3 free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One via Free Play Days: Terraria, Madden NFL 21 and Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker.

These great games are already available to download for free in the Microsoft Store until next Sunday, January 31, although in some cases, the date of the free trials could vary, thus extending several more days. We remind you that to access free games for Xbox thanks to the Free Play Days, you must have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold.

These are the 3 free games for Xbox thanks to the Free Play Days

Then we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who have not played or simply do not know them. But before continuing, we remind you that you can now enjoy the three great remastered titles of the famous Kazuma Kiryu saga, The Yakuza Remastered Collection on Xbox Game Pass.

Free download Terraria for Xbox

In Terraria fight for survival, fortune and glory… You have the world at your fingertips! Venture into the great caverns, test your mettle in combat, create your own city … The choice will be in your hands! Terraria’s adventure combines elements of classic action games with all the creativity of sandboxes.

Madden NFL 21 free download for Xbox

A new generation is making its mark on the NFL. Will you rise to the occasion? Change how you play and take control of your own legacy. Madden NFL 21 offers new features and modes, which will make this an experience like you have never seen before. Ready to hit the field?

Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker free download for Xbox

The Naruto franchise returns with a new experience in NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER! This new game allows players to fight in teams of 4 to compete against others online! Additionally, SHINOBI STRIKER’s graphics have been completely redone with a new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to prove who is the best ninja.