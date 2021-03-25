In the company of new Games With Gold now available, Microsoft recently announced through the Microsoft Store the 3 free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days, thus giving us the possibility of being able to enjoy great games a series of days for a limited time. On this occasion, the 3 free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One They are Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Tekken 7.
These games are now available to download for free in the Xbox Store until next Sunday, March 28. To access the 2 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days, you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Before continuing, we remind you that the Watch Dogs Legion free trial for a limited time.
All games compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere
Free download Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered for Xbox
Feel the speed as an outlaw and as a cop in the world’s highest performing cars. Beat the pressure or take out lawbreakers with the tactical weapons at your disposal in a fast-paced and competitive racing game. Updated with improved graphics, cross platform multiplayer and asynchronous competition with Autolog, plus all additional DLC.
Free download Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for Xbox
Civilization, originally created by legendary video game designer Sid Meier, is a turn-based strategy game in which your goal is to build an empire that will stand the test of time. Explore new territories, research technologies, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with the most famous leaders in history to create the greatest civilization ever known.
Free download Tekken 7 for Xbox
Raise your fists and prepare for battle on the next generation of consoles. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, the fighting franchise returns for a new round of Tekken 7. With a 3D battle system and gameplay intact, Tekken 7 takes the franchise to another level with photo-realistic graphics, new features and fighting mechanics. Tekken 7 revives the attitude, competitiveness, and showmanship embedded in its Arcades DNA for the ultimate fighting experience.
