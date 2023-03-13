When wanting to buy a car, one of the most important aspects to take into account, in addition to its operation, is the vehicle’s gasoline consumption, as this will determine the cost of its maintenance.

That is why we tell you which are the three car models on the current market that use less gasoline, and that also have good performance, so they comply with the rule of the three B’s: Good, Nice and Cheap.

toyota prius

This hybrid car combines a gasoline engine with an electric one, which allows very low fuel consumption. It is also capable of traveling up to 26 kilometers per liter and has a modern and elegant design that makes it perfect for those looking for an efficient and sophisticated car at the same time.

Kia Niro

The Kia Niro stands out for its low fuel consumption, having the ability to travel up to 22 kilometers per liter; ideal for those who want to save on gasoline without having to sacrifice space and comfort. It is also a versatile and spacious vehicle, perfect for families or for those who need a car with cargo capacity.

honda insight

Another hybrid car that is capable of traveling up to 20 kilometers per liter, offers an aerodynamic, modern and elegant design, which makes it very attractive to look at, as well as a series of advanced technologies that make it one of the safest models on the market. its price range and very easy to handle.