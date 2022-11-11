These are the 26 players summoned from Spain for the World Cup in Qatar

Luis Enrique, the national coach, has announced his call-up for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 20. Spain will finally attend the meeting with 26 players, the maximum allowed by FIFA. Ansu Fati, Marco Asensio and Hugo Guillamón are the main novelties in the Asturian coach’s squad, who has not finally summoned Sergio Ramos or Borja Iglesias. The footballers will concentrate on Monday in Las Rozas and on Tuesday they will leave for Qatar. On Thursday, the team will play the last warm-up friendly in Jordan against the local team. The official debut will be on Wednesday the 23rd against Costa Rica in a group that also includes Germany and Japan.

These are the 26 players and these are the coach’s reasons for summoning them:

goalkeepers

Unai Simon Luis Enrique: “The good thing is that Unai never gets nervous”. Age: 26

Team of origin: athletic club

Minutes/Goals conceded: 1,260/14

International Times: 27 Robert Sanchez Luis Enrique: “He has ideal conditions. I like how it is; very forward”. Age: twenty

Team of origin: Brighton (England)

Minutes/Goals conceded: 1,170/17

International times: 1 David Raya Luis Enrique: “He is an agile and fast goalkeeper, with good hands and better feet, to participate in the ball out”.

Age: 25

Team of origin: Brentford

Minutes/Goals conceded: 1,350/25

International times: 1

defenses

Daniel Carvajal Luis Enrique: “He’s a great guy and I trust him a lot, even when he’s been through bad times.” Age: 30

Team of origin: real Madrid

Minutes/Goals: 1,316/0

International times: 30 César Azpilicueta Luis Enrique: “He adds a lot for the team, even when he doesn’t play”. Age: 33

Team of origin: Chelsea (England)

Minutes/Goals: 885/0

Eric Garcia Luis Enrique: "I think he is a spectacular player and, as long as I am the coach, he will continue to come". Age: twenty-one

Team of origin: Barcelona

Minutes/Goals: 832/1

International times: 18 Hugo Guillamon Luis Enrique: “Clearly, playing for Valencia as a pivot favors him. I have had the option of seeing him in two positions”. Age: 22

Team of origin: Valencia

Minutes/Goals: 919/1

International times: 3 Paul Torres Luis Enrique: “I like everything about Pau. The tactical sense of him, he is tall, handsome…” Age: 25

Team of origin: Villarreal

Minutes/Goals: 1,254/0

International Times: twenty-one Aymeric Laporte Luis Enrique: “We had no doubts about his call, he is a top player, with international experience”. Age: 28

Team of origin: Manchester City (England)

Minutes/Goals: 463/0

International Times: fifteen Jordi Alba Luis Enrique: “We know each other well and no one doubts Jordi’s level. He is more than qualified to meet the requirements that will be demanded of him and all of his colleagues”. Age: 33

Team of origin: Barcelona

Minutes/Goals: 829/0

International times: 87 Jose Gaya Luis Enrique: “He has always been a fixture, I had no doubt that he would recover his best level”. Age: 27

Team of origin: Valencia

Minutes/Goals: 775/0

International Times: 18

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets Luis Enrique: “My goal is to convince Busi to play another World Cup. He is our Rafa Nadal”. Age: 3. 4

Team of origin: Barcelona

Minutes/Goals: 1,201/0

Rodrigo Hernandez Luis Enrique: "Rodri brings different things to Busquets. He is a piece of player". Age: 26

Team of origin: Manchester City (England)

Minutes/Goals: 1,518/0

International times: 33 Paul Gavi Luis Enrique: “It is an erupting volcano. It’s hard not to fall in love with Gavi. When it comes out, it’s differential.” Age: 18

Team of origin: Barcelona

Minutes/Goals: 1,133/0

International times: 12 Carlos Soler Luis Enrique: “He’s a midfielder who handles the ball well: he knows how to make passes over the lines, he has good arrival, he shoots penalties, he’s good at strategy… and he’s still young”. Age: 25

Team of origin: PSG (France)

Minutes/goals: 566/3

International Times: eleven Mark Llorente Luis Enrique: “I can play him as a defender, midfielder or forward, it depends on what I feel like that day”. Age: 27

Team of origin: Atletico Madrid

Minutes/Goals: 877/1

International Times: 16 Pedro Gonzalez Luis Enrique: “I haven’t seen anyone do what Pedri does, not even Iniesta at his age…” Age: 19

Team of origin: Barcelona

Minutes/Goals: 1,433/3

International Times: 14 Koke Resurrection Luis Enrique: “Koke is a guarantee for any coach. He can play pivot, inside. He brings a lot to the group from within and from without. There has been no hesitation in bringing it.” Age: 30

Team of origin: Atletico Madrid

Minutes/Goals: 1,074/0

International Times: 67

strikers

Fernando Torres Luis Enrique: “He brings overflow, I work with or without the ball. He has quality in the overflow, he is a very good assistant and he has a goal”. Age: 22

Team of origin: Barcelona

Minutes/goals: 750/5

Nick Williams Luis Enrique: "Nico is in that process of learning and improving, he is a very interesting player with wonderful speed to be able to overwhelm". Age: twenty

Team of origin: athletic club

Minutes/goals: 1,076/3

International Times: two Yeremi Pino Luis Enrique: “He is growing as a player and has all the characteristics that we ask for in a wide player”. Age: twenty

Team of origin: Villarreal

Minutes/goals: 1,001/1

International times: 6 Alvaro Morata Luis Enrique: “I don’t think there is a coach who doesn’t admire him. He is capable of generating superiority, he has physical power, he scores goals, he defends like a central defender…” Age: 30

Team of origin: Atletico Madrid

Minutes/goals: 1,151/5

International Times: 57 Marco Asensio Luis Enrique: “He came back in September and grew enormously. Now, he has space again at Madrid and I think he is a player who offers us versatility up front”. Age: 26

Team of origin: real Madrid

Minutes/goals: 427/3

International times: 30 paul sarabia Luis Enrique: “Every time he participates, he contributes things; he has a goal, the ability to take the last pass, defensive work, he is a very interesting player”. Age: 30

Team of origin: PSG

Minutes/goals: 472/0

International Times: 24 Daniel Olmo Luis Enrique: “Whenever he is available, he is summoned. It’s top level, clearly. He can play outside and inside, he generates superiority. He has a goal. He is a wonderful player.” Age: 24

Team of origin: RB Leipzig (Germany)

Minutes/goals: 630/3

International Times: 24 Ansu Fati Luis Enrique: “Ansu has gone through a difficult process, personally and sportingly. The illusion we have of recovering the best version of him has influenced. The World Cup could be a great stimulus for him, but there are doubts to be cleared up”. Age: twenty

Team of origin: Barcelona

Minutes/goals: 701/3

International Times: 4

