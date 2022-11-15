Tuesday, November 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

These are the 26 players called to play for Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2022
in World
0

Hirving Lozano celebrates a goal with Mexico against Peru, in a friendly last September.Omar Vega (Getty Images)

Mexico has been one of the last teams to give its official squad list. The coach, Tata Martino, has decided to bet on a veteran team. He refused to revitalize the team with youngsters Diego Lainez (Braga, Portugal), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord, Netherlands) and Érick Sánchez (Pachuca). The juiciest bet is in the midfield.

This is the full call:

goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa

Guillermo Ochoa

Ochoa, the World Cup specialist goalkeeper

Age: 37
Team of origin: America (MEX)
Matches played with the Tri: 130

Alfredo Talavera

Talavera, the seniority of the substitute

Age: 40
Team of origin: Juarez (MEX)
Games played: 43

Rodolfo Cota

The reliability in the outputs

Age: 35
Team of origin: Leon (MEX)
Games played: 8

defenses

Jesus Gallardo

The pride of Tabasco that runs on the left

Age: 28
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played: 78

See also  skate

gerardo arteaga

A lefty for tomorrow

Age: 24 years
Team of origin: Genk (BEL)
Games played: 17

Cesar Montes

Cesar Montes

The center-back who wants to fill Márquez’s hole

Age: 25
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played: 37

Hector Moreno

Commander’s Last Battle

Age: 3. 4
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played: 127

Johan Vasquez

A center forged in the hardness of Italy

Age: 24
Team of origin: Cremonese (ITA)
Games played: 6

Nestor Araujo

Injured in Russia; full throttle in qatar

Age: 31
Team of origin: America (MEX)
Games played: 62

Kevin Alvarez

The youngest footballer with the greatest projection on the right

Age: 23
Team of origin: Pachuca (MEX)
Games played: 8

Jorge Sanchez

Martino’s bet to renew the right lane

Age: 24
Team of origin: Ajax (NED)
Games played: 25

See also  Monkey pox, how to tell if you are infected and how to avoid it

midfielders

louis romo

The exorcist of the curse of Cruz Azul

Age: 27
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played: 26

Orbelin Pineda

The mischief born on a ranch in Guerrero

Age: 26
Team of origin: AEK Athens
Games played: fifty

Edson Alvarez

The guardian of the midfield

Age: 25
Team of origin: Ajax (NED)
Games played: 59

Luis Chavez

last minute surprise

Age: 26
Team of origin: Pachuca (MEX)
Games played: 8

Erick Gutierrez

A goal-hungry midfielder

Age: 27
Team of origin: PSV Eindhoven (PSV)
Games played: 3. 4

carlos rodriguez

Martino’s most advanced student

Age: 25
Team of origin: Cruz Azul (MEX)
Games played: 36

Hector Herrera

The Midfield Soldier

Age: 32
Team of origin: Houston Dynamo (USA)
Games played: 111

Andres Guardado

Andres Guardado

The Captain’s Last World Cup

Age: 36
Team of origin: Betis (ESP)
Games played: 178

See also  Genoa, trip to the Scarpino plant that transforms garbage into biomethane

strikers

Rogelio Funes Mori

Martino looks for goal answers in the attacker made in River Plate

Age: 31
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played and goals: 16 games and six goals

Henry Martin

The goals of insistence

Age: 29
Team of origin: America (MEX)
Games played and goals: 26 games and six goals

Uriel Antuna

The self-confidence turned footballer

Age: 25
Team of origin: Cruz Azul (MEX)
Games played and goals: 40 games and 10 goals

Robert Alvarado

Robert Alvarado

The extreme spindle: between speed and versatility

Age: 24
Team of origin:
Minutes/Goals:
International times:

Raul Jimenez

A wounded wolf that wants to wake up

Age: 31
Team of origin: Wolverhampton (ENG)
Matches and goals: 96 games and 30 goals

Irving Lozano

Hirving Lozano

The strongest card to break defenses

Age: 27
Team of origin: Naples (ITA)
Matches and goals: 59 games and 16 goals

Alexis Vega

A 10 at the height of the circumstances

Age: 24
Team of origin: Chivas (MEX)
Matches and goals: 22 games and five goals

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country

#players #called #play #Mexico #World #Cup #Qatar

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts