These are the 26 players called to play for Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar

Mexico has been one of the last teams to give its official squad list. The coach, Tata Martino, has decided to bet on a veteran team. He refused to revitalize the team with youngsters Diego Lainez (Braga, Portugal), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord, Netherlands) and Érick Sánchez (Pachuca). The juiciest bet is in the midfield.
This is the full call:
goalkeepers
Guillermo Ochoa
Ochoa, the World Cup specialist goalkeeper
Age: 37
Team of origin: America (MEX)
Matches played with the Tri: 130
Alfredo Talavera
Talavera, the seniority of the substitute
Age: 40
Team of origin: Juarez (MEX)
Games played: 43
Rodolfo Cota
The reliability in the outputs
Age: 35
Team of origin: Leon (MEX)
Games played: 8
defenses
Jesus Gallardo
The pride of Tabasco that runs on the left
Age: 28
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played: 78
gerardo arteaga
A lefty for tomorrow
Age: 24 years
Team of origin: Genk (BEL)
Games played: 17
Cesar Montes
The center-back who wants to fill Márquez’s hole
Age: 25
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played: 37
Hector Moreno
Commander’s Last Battle
Age: 3. 4
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played: 127
Johan Vasquez
A center forged in the hardness of Italy
Age: 24
Team of origin: Cremonese (ITA)
Games played: 6
Nestor Araujo
Injured in Russia; full throttle in qatar
Age: 31
Team of origin: America (MEX)
Games played: 62
Kevin Alvarez
The youngest footballer with the greatest projection on the right
Age: 23
Team of origin: Pachuca (MEX)
Games played: 8
Jorge Sanchez
Martino’s bet to renew the right lane
Age: 24
Team of origin: Ajax (NED)
Games played: 25
midfielders
louis romo
The exorcist of the curse of Cruz Azul
Age: 27
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played: 26
Orbelin Pineda
The mischief born on a ranch in Guerrero
Age: 26
Team of origin: AEK Athens
Games played: fifty
Edson Alvarez
The guardian of the midfield
Age: 25
Team of origin: Ajax (NED)
Games played: 59
Luis Chavez
last minute surprise
Age: 26
Team of origin: Pachuca (MEX)
Games played: 8
Erick Gutierrez
A goal-hungry midfielder
Age: 27
Team of origin: PSV Eindhoven (PSV)
Games played: 3. 4
carlos rodriguez
Martino’s most advanced student
Age: 25
Team of origin: Cruz Azul (MEX)
Games played: 36
Hector Herrera
The Midfield Soldier
Age: 32
Team of origin: Houston Dynamo (USA)
Games played: 111
Andres Guardado
The Captain’s Last World Cup
Age: 36
Team of origin: Betis (ESP)
Games played: 178
strikers
Rogelio Funes Mori
Martino looks for goal answers in the attacker made in River Plate
Age: 31
Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)
Games played and goals: 16 games and six goals
Henry Martin
The goals of insistence
Age: 29
Team of origin: America (MEX)
Games played and goals: 26 games and six goals
Uriel Antuna
The self-confidence turned footballer
Age: 25
Team of origin: Cruz Azul (MEX)
Games played and goals: 40 games and 10 goals
Robert Alvarado
The extreme spindle: between speed and versatility
Age: 24
Team of origin: …
Minutes/Goals: …
International times: …
Raul Jimenez
A wounded wolf that wants to wake up
Age: 31
Team of origin: Wolverhampton (ENG)
Matches and goals: 96 games and 30 goals
Hirving Lozano
The strongest card to break defenses
Age: 27
Team of origin: Naples (ITA)
Matches and goals: 59 games and 16 goals
Alexis Vega
A 10 at the height of the circumstances
Age: 24
Team of origin: Chivas (MEX)
Matches and goals: 22 games and five goals
