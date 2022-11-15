These are the 26 players called to play for Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar

Hirving Lozano celebrates a goal with Mexico against Peru, in a friendly last September. Omar Vega (Getty Images)

Mexico has been one of the last teams to give its official squad list. The coach, Tata Martino, has decided to bet on a veteran team. He refused to revitalize the team with youngsters Diego Lainez (Braga, Portugal), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord, Netherlands) and Érick Sánchez (Pachuca). The juiciest bet is in the midfield.

This is the full call:

goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa Ochoa, the World Cup specialist goalkeeper Age: 37

Team of origin: America (MEX)

Matches played with the Tri: 130 Alfredo Talavera Talavera, the seniority of the substitute Age: 40

Team of origin: Juarez (MEX)

Games played: 43 Rodolfo Cota The reliability in the outputs Age: 35

Team of origin: Leon (MEX)

Games played: 8

defenses

Jesus Gallardo The pride of Tabasco that runs on the left Age: 28

Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)

Games played: 78 See also skate gerardo arteaga A lefty for tomorrow Age: 24 years

Team of origin: Genk (BEL)

Games played: 17 Cesar Montes The center-back who wants to fill Márquez’s hole Age: 25

Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)

Games played: 37 Hector Moreno Commander’s Last Battle Age: 3. 4

Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)

Games played: 127 Johan Vasquez A center forged in the hardness of Italy Age: 24

Team of origin: Cremonese (ITA)

Games played: 6 Nestor Araujo Injured in Russia; full throttle in qatar Age: 31

Team of origin: America (MEX)

Games played: 62 Kevin Alvarez The youngest footballer with the greatest projection on the right Age: 23

Team of origin: Pachuca (MEX)

Games played: 8 Jorge Sanchez Martino’s bet to renew the right lane Age: 24

Team of origin: Ajax (NED)

Games played: 25

midfielders

louis romo The exorcist of the curse of Cruz Azul Age: 27

Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)

Games played: 26 Orbelin Pineda The mischief born on a ranch in Guerrero Age: 26

Team of origin: AEK Athens

Games played: fifty Edson Alvarez The guardian of the midfield Age: 25

Team of origin: Ajax (NED)

Games played: 59 Luis Chavez last minute surprise Age: 26

Team of origin: Pachuca (MEX)

Games played: 8 Erick Gutierrez A goal-hungry midfielder Age: 27

Team of origin: PSV Eindhoven (PSV)

Games played: 3. 4 carlos rodriguez Martino’s most advanced student Age: 25

Team of origin: Cruz Azul (MEX)

Games played: 36 Hector Herrera The Midfield Soldier Age: 32

Team of origin: Houston Dynamo (USA)

Games played: 111 Andres Guardado The Captain’s Last World Cup Age: 36

Team of origin: Betis (ESP)

Games played: 178

strikers

Rogelio Funes Mori Martino looks for goal answers in the attacker made in River Plate Age: 31

Team of origin: Monterrey (MEX)

Games played and goals: 16 games and six goals Henry Martin The goals of insistence Age: 29

Team of origin: America (MEX)

Games played and goals: 26 games and six goals Uriel Antuna The self-confidence turned footballer Age: 25

Team of origin: Cruz Azul (MEX)

Games played and goals: 40 games and 10 goals Robert Alvarado The extreme spindle: between speed and versatility Age: 24

Team of origin: …

Minutes/Goals: …

International times: … Raul Jimenez A wounded wolf that wants to wake up Age: 31

Team of origin: Wolverhampton (ENG)

Matches and goals: 96 games and 30 goals Hirving Lozano The strongest card to break defenses Age: 27

Team of origin: Naples (ITA)

Matches and goals: 59 games and 16 goals Alexis Vega A 10 at the height of the circumstances Age: 24

Team of origin: Chivas (MEX)

Matches and goals: 22 games and five goals

