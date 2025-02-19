These are the 25 best beaches in the world in 2025 according to the annual TripAdvisor ranking

Every year, TripAdvisor publishes his expected ranking of the best beaches in the world, based on the valuations and opinions of millions of travelers. This list is made taking into account the quality of water and sand, the beauty of the environment, the tranquility or vibrant environment of each destination and the offer of activities available.

Five beaches of Spain that are also perfect to visit in winter

In 2025, the ranking highlights paradises distributed throughout the planet, from the Caribbean turquoise waters to the impressive coasts of Europe, Asia and Oceania. Next, we present the 25 most spectacular beaches of the year according to TripAdvisor users.

Elafonisi Beach (Crete, Greece)

Famous for its sand of pink tones and crystalline waters, this jewel of Crete is a real paradise for nature lovers. Its shallow waters make it an ideal option for families and travelers looking for a quiet and exotic environment.

Banana Beach (Phuket, Thailand)

Located in a bay away from the bustling island of Phuket, this golden sand beach is perfect for those who seek to relax in a virgin environment. Its limited access and the lush vegetation that surrounds it makes it a hidden jewel of Southeast Asia.

Eagle Beach (Palm/Eagle Beach, Aruba)

Considered one of the best beaches in the Caribbean, Eagle Beach is distinguished by its white sand and turquoise waters. It is known for its iconic divi-divi trees and for being an ideal place to enjoy unforgettable sunsets.





Siesta Beach (Siesta Key, Florida, USA)

Located on the west coast of Florida, Siesta Beach is famous for its quartz sand, which keeps it fresh even under the intense sun. Its shallow waters and its extensive coast make it a favorite destination for families and travelers in search of tranquility.

Playa de Falésia (olhos of Água, Portugal)

This Algarve beach stands out for its impressive backdrop of reddish cliffs that contrast with the deep blue of the Atlantic Ocean. It is an ideal place for both those who are looking for a day of rest and for lovers of coastal hiking.

Varadero Beach (Varadero, Cuba)

With more than 20 kilometers of white sand and crystalline waters, Varadero is an essential destination for lovers of the Caribbean. Her combination of natural beauty and top -level tourist services have made it one of the most visited beaches in the region.

BAVARO BEACH (BAVARO, Dominican Republic)

This tropical paradise, surrounded by palm trees and luxury resorts, is ideal for those who seek to combine rest with aquatic sports such as snorkeling, kayak and diving. Its warm waters and its vibrant marine life make it perfect to explore the seabed.

Wall Beach (Mallorca, Spain)

Located on the island of Mallorca, this beach is known for its fine sand and shallow waters, which makes it perfect for families with children. In addition, it has a great offer of beach bars and activities such as Paddle Surf and Windsurf.

Kelingking Beach (Nusa Penida, Indonesia)

This beach on the island of Nusa Penida is famous for its iconic cliff in the form of T-Rex. Its access is complicated due to its steep descent, but those who reach the sand are rewarded with an impressive landscape and emerald waters.

Myrtos Beach (Cephalonia, Greece)

Located on the island of Cephalonia, Myrtos Beach is famous for its imposing cliffs and its waters of an intense blue. Its spectacular natural environment makes it one of the most photographed beaches of Greece.





Isola Dei Conigli (Lampedusa, Italy)

This Paradise of the Mediterranean is known for its white sand and its crystalline sea. Its access is restricted to protect local fauna, including the spawning of sea turtles, which makes it an even more special destination.

Maspalomas Beach (Gran Canaria, Spain)

Famous for their golden dunes that remind a desert, Maspalomas is one of the most emblematic beaches in Spain. Its extensive coast allows both relaxation and aquatic sports.

Ipanema Beach (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Known worldwide for the iconic song Ipanema Garotathis beach is synonymous with energy and vibrant atmosphere. Her impressive views of Morro Dos Irmés make her a perfect place to enjoy the Sun and the Carioca culture.





Poipu Beach Park (Kauai, Hawaii)

This beach on Kauai island is perfect for snorkeling and marine life. Its calm waters and its natural environment make it an ideal place for families and nature lovers.

Manly Beach (Sydney, Australia)

Located in the Sydney Bay, Manly Beach combines a vibrant surf scene with a sea ride full of coffees and restaurants. It is one of the most beloved beaches and tourists.

Delfines Beach (Cancun, Mexico)

One of the most popular beaches of Cancun, famous for its white sand and its characteristic “Cancun” sign where tourists take photographs.

Palombaggia Beach (Corsica, France)

This beach on the island of Corsica stands out for its white sand and its shallow waters, ideal for swimming and relaxing.

ANSE LAZIO (PRASLIN ISLAND, SEYCHELLES)

Considered one of the best beaches in the world, Anse Lazio is a paradise of crystalline waters and golden sand surrounded by lush vegetation.

North Beach (Isla Women, Mexico)

This Caribbean corner is famous for its fine sand and turquoise waters, perfect for swimming and relaxing under the sun.

Tropea beach (Tropea, Italy)

Located on the Calabria coast, Tropea offers an impressive contrast between the blue Tyrrhenian sea and the old constructions on the cliffs.





Balandra Beach (La Paz, Mexico)

This protected beach is famous for its shallow waters and its iconic fungus rock.

Ka’anapali Beach (Maui, Hawaii)

Located on Maui Island, this beach is ideal for those looking for golden sands, diving and unforgettable sunsets.

Reynisfjara Beach (Vik, Iceland)

One of the most unique beaches in the world, famous for its volcanic black sand and its imposing basalt columns.





Bondi Beach (Sydney, Australia)

Iconic destination of surfing, Bondi Beach is famous for its vibrant atmosphere and its coastal walk with impressive views.

Alto Beach wall (Porto de Galileas, Brazil)

Its crystalline waters and natural reef make it an ideal destination for swimming and practicing snorkeling.