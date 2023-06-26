This weekend the delivery of the Ballon d’Ors of the MX League for the 2022-2023 season, with some controversies included, such as the decision to Best Rookie either Best player it’s from the season.
In any case, here we leave you with all the winners of the gala night:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Henry Martin of the America stood up as the Best Player, Goalscorer of the Year and Best Forwardleaving with a triplet of Ballons d’Or. Other winning Americanists were the Chilean Diego Valdes as Best Attacking Midfielder and emilio lara as Best Rookiewithout forgetting Kevin Alvarezwho now belongs to the Azulcremas, but after his good performance with Pachuca he became the best winger.
More news about Liga MX
Already speaking of the current champion of the MX LeagueTigers, finished with two Ballons d’Or. The Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman won the shortlist of Best Goalkeeperwhile the French André-Pierre Gignac was awarded the Best Goal of the Year.
In addition, Victor Guzman Rayados, who is with the Mexican team in the gold Cuphe won Best Central Defense. Another national team in the CONCACAF competition, Luis Chavezreceived the Best Defensive Midfielder for what was done with Pachucaas well as his coach, the Uruguayan Guillermo Almadawas recognized as the Best Technical Director.
moving on to Women’s MX Leaguethe Pachuca gophers They are the ones that shone the most. Alice Soto culminated as the Best Minor Playerapart Charlie Corral It was also done with a double by staying with the best player and the Scorer of the Year. Finally, speaking of the technical management, the Spanish milagros martinez was recognized as the Best Trainer for his work with Bravas de Juarez.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Liga #Ballon #dOr #winners #Henry #Martin #Charlyn #Corral #big #winners
Leave a Reply