Thinking of leaving the country and still don’t know where? Surely every country has something to offer tourists, but this list could help you to know which places it might be better to postpone a visit, or in which it is good to be alert during your stay.

On your travel portal, National Geographic compiled the 20 most dangerous countries to travel this 2023.

The countries that appear on this list have problems in their territories such as wars, internal conflicts, weak democracies, corruption, crime, organized crime, terrorism, high homicide rates, inequality, and few conditions that guarantee health or a dignified life.

These are the most dangerous countries to travel this year, according to the list prepared by National Geographic:

1. Afghanistan, the most dangerous country to travel to

This is how the Taliban celebrated their return to Kabul in 2021.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a country of about 34 million people located in Central Asia. It ranks first as the most dangerous country to travel to in 2023.

Currently suffering a wave of violent attacks and constant acts of kidnapping and terrorism with multiple death tolls. The violent acts are mainly perpetrated by the Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group that once again seized power in the territory on August 15, 2021.

The The situation is critical in terms of guaranteeing human rights and is even more serious for women, who in recent months have been victims of constant abuse and even rules that prevent them from attending schools, universities, and being members of non-profit groups.

2. Belarus

Lublin on the border with Belarus. Photo: EFE/EPA/BARTLOMIEJ WOJTOWICZ

Officially known as the Republic of Belarus or the Republic of Belarus, it is a country that was part of the Soviet Union until its dissolution in 1991. It borders Russia to the east and Ukraine to the south.

She has been criticized for supporting the military campaign of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, against Ukrainian territory by allowing Russian army soldiers to pass through his territory in order to acquire strategically advantageous positions.

Internally it has rates of repression, economic recession, abuse of laws and illegal detentions.

Its president, Aleksandar Lukasehnko, has ruled the country since 1994. Complaints about political control, deteriorating quality of life and falling employment among the industrial class (the president’s main electoral support) are potential elements of instability; in addition to having financing costs among the highest in the world.

3. Burkina Faso

Television announcement of the coup perpetrated on January 24, 2022. Photo: AFP / Radio Télévision du Burkina (RTB)

Formerly known as the Republic of Upper Volta (until 1984), Burkina Faso is a French-speaking country of just over 22 million people located in West Africa.

The African country, which has had more than three coups since 1984, suffers constant terrorist attacks, mainly jihadistas well as the presence of criminal groups, common crime and high rates of kidnappings.

Unannounced attacks on schools, hotels and restaurants, many of them frequented by touristsare risks that people living in the region face.

Since January 24, 2022, a coup, led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, overthrew the Kaboré government and established a transitional regime.

Border porosity and the absence of state presence and law enforcement in the region It has facilitated the expansion of terrorist groups.

4. Central African Republic

Inhabitants of the city of Bossangoa, in the northwest of the Central African Republic, displaced while the escalation of violence between armed groups was accentuated.

Also known as Central Africa, it is a country located in the center of the continent with just over five million inhabitants.

Despite holding democratic elections in previous years, the civil war continues to be a problem in the country. Such war has increased risks such as violent crime, kidnapping, and civil unrest, and made international aid more difficult.

Despite the multiple efforts carried out by other nations to try to restore peace in the country, the situation in the Central African Republic remains extremely volatile and one of the president’s main challenges continues to be dealing with the problem of constant insurrection by armed groups.

5. Burma

A Myanmar riot police officer aims a tear gas canister to disperse protesters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon.

Also known as Myanmar, and officially called the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, it is an Asian country located in the south of the continent.

From the coup d’état, which occurred in February 2021, the country has been headed by Min Aung Hlaing as the head of the state and by Myint Swe as its president.

After the coup, The country has become an area with multiple conditions that make life unfavorable for its inhabitants.

Armed conflicts, poverty, civil unrest, constant cases of abuse by the military, restrictions resulting from the pandemic, scarce medical resources, unfair detentions, land mines and explosive devices have led Myanmar to occupy the fifth place on this unwanted list.

6.Strip

A Palestinian woman checks the damage as she walks through rubble in front of her home in Gaza City.

Also known as Gaza City, it is a disputed region between the Palestinians and Israel.



The constant attacks by both sides, the terrorist organizations and the violent encounters and incessant bombardments make this region one of the most troubled in recent history.

The United States declared the Palestinian organization Hamas a terrorist organization. The notice states that “sporadic mortar or rocket fire and corresponding Israeli military responses may occur at any time.”

7. Haiti

A market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Officially called the Republic of Haiti, it is a country located on the islands of the Caribbean Sea, mainly located on Hispaniola, an island on which Haiti and the Dominican Republic are located.

This nation faces an extreme situation of poverty that makes it the poorest on the continent.



It also presents high levels of insecurity, aggravated by natural disasters and gang violence trying to take over territory and that affect both the civilian population and the forces of order.

What are the other countries on the list?

8. Iran

9. Iraq

10. Libya

11. Mali

12. North Korea

13. Russia

14.Somalia

15. South Sudan

16. Sudan

17. Syria

18. Ukraine

19. Venezuela

20.Yemen

What about Columbia?

Colombia is considered by some of the indices -such as the International SOS, or the one carried out by the United States Department of State- as a country to which the relevance of traveling should be “reconsidered”.

However, these indices consider that for the particular case of Colombia

it is moderately safe to travel in various regions of the countryas in the main capitals.

Most of the national territory is considered medium risk, while certain regions are classified as high risk. Photo: International SOS/ Travelriskmap

Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation of Spain recommend on its website “abstain (from traveling) through certain areas” of the country.

“The sum of common crime, guerrilla, drug trafficking and other irregular groups define a special climate of violence and insecurity in various areas of the country“, warns on the page.

They also point out that “although large urban centers are reasonably safe, It is also advisable to exercise extreme caution in the main cities colombian

For this reason, it is advisable not to expose yourself unnecessarily to using mobile phones on public roads, especially in rarely frequented places, or to take out wallets. Nor walk in lonely places.

