Airline Ratings, the rating agency for safety, products – and now also Covid-19 – and information on the world’s airlines, named the 20 companies that best comply with protocols to prevent Covid-19.
The consulting firm presented the annual report on the safest airlines, with the particularity that this time it added a specific ranking related to the coronavirus pandemic.
To achieve full compliance with the protocols, companies have to meet 7 criteria: clear information on the web on Covid-19 security procedures, chinstraps for passengers, personal disinfection kit, protective equipment for the crew, adapted food service, deep cleaning of aircraft and incorporation of social distancing.
According to Airlineratings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas, “These airlines have gone the extra mile in protecting passengers or in add flexibility to travel. All of these airlines have set trends in making travel as safe as possible. “
“For example,” he stressed, “Qatar Airways has provided face shields and masks, and Emirates presents Covid-19 medical insurance and an individual health kit.”
“Our website, which was the first with Covid-19 ratings, surveyed 430 airlines for Covid-19 compliance, and we have found that many airlines have changed their policies to achieve the highest ranking on our website, “said Thomas.
As he specified, “now 119 Airlines Achieve Highest Seven-Star Covid-19 Rating, but disappointing to see 117 score zero for compliance or they don’t have public information about their Covid policies on their website. “
“We review compliance weekly and update the website accordingly. Most major airlines have aggressively implemented a Covid-19 action plan and we have been surprised by how quickly some have achieved full compliance“, he pointed.
And he predicted: “In the future, airlines will be looking for more initiatives, be it better cleaning systems or more flexibility to make changes to reservations.”
In alphabetical order, the full list is the following:
1. Air Baltic
2. Air New Zealand
3. Alaska Airlines
4. All Nippon Airways
5. Air Asia
6. British Airways
7. Cathay Pacific Airways
8. Delta Air Lines
9. Emirates
10. Etihad Airways
11. Eva Air
12. Japan Airlines
13. Jetblue
14. KLM
15. Korean Airlines
16. Lufthansa
17. Singapore Airlines
18. Southwest
19. Qatar Airways
20. Westjet.
