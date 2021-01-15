Airline Ratings, the rating agency for safety, products – and now also Covid-19 – and information on the world’s airlines, named the 20 companies that best comply with protocols to prevent Covid-19.

The consulting firm presented the annual report on the safest airlines, with the particularity that this time it added a specific ranking related to the coronavirus pandemic.

To achieve full compliance with the protocols, companies have to meet 7 criteria: clear information on the web on Covid-19 security procedures, chinstraps for passengers, personal disinfection kit, protective equipment for the crew, adapted food service, deep cleaning of aircraft and incorporation of social distancing.

According to Airlineratings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas, “These airlines have gone the extra mile in protecting passengers or in add flexibility to travel. All of these airlines have set trends in making travel as safe as possible. “

“For example,” he stressed, “Qatar Airways has provided face shields and masks, and Emirates presents Covid-19 medical insurance and an individual health kit.”

“Our website, which was the first with Covid-19 ratings, surveyed 430 airlines for Covid-19 compliance, and we have found that many airlines have changed their policies to achieve the highest ranking on our website, “said Thomas.

As he specified, “now 119 Airlines Achieve Highest Seven-Star Covid-19 Rating, but disappointing to see 117 score zero for compliance or they don’t have public information about their Covid policies on their website. “

“We review compliance weekly and update the website accordingly. Most major airlines have aggressively implemented a Covid-19 action plan and we have been surprised by how quickly some have achieved full compliance“, he pointed.

And he predicted: “In the future, airlines will be looking for more initiatives, be it better cleaning systems or more flexibility to make changes to reservations.”

In alphabetical order, the full list is the following:

1. Air Baltic

2. Air New Zealand

3. Alaska Airlines

4. All Nippon Airways

5. Air Asia

6. British Airways

7. Cathay Pacific Airways

8. Delta Air Lines

9. Emirates

10. Etihad Airways

11. Eva Air

12. Japan Airlines

13. Jetblue

14. KLM

15. Korean Airlines

16. Lufthansa

17. Singapore Airlines

18. Southwest

19. Qatar Airways

20. Westjet.