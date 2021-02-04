In the company of new games now available on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft announced a few minutes ago the 2 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days, thus giving us the possibility to play up to three titles completely free of charge and for a limited time. This time around, the free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One are Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 and The Sims 4.
These great games are already available to download for free in the Microsoft Store until next Sunday, January 31, although in some cases, the date of the free trials could vary, thus extending several more days. We remind you that to access the 2 free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days, you must have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold.
These are the 2 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days
Next we are going to leave you with the download links and a brief description of each game for all those who have not played them or do not know them. But before continuing, we remind you that you can now get hold of Red Faction Armageddon free for Xbox. Take advantage of this opportunity before it is no longer free.
Download Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for free on Xbox
Japan’s most beloved puzzle series, Puyo Puyo, and the world-famous Tetris® video game franchise, have teamed up again for even more fun busting Puyos and matching Tetris pieces into Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. Playing is very easy: match 4 or more Puyos of the same color or complete a line of blocks to remove them from the area and throw rubbish on your opponent’s game. But be careful what they can throw at you.
The Sims 4 free download for Xbox
Unleash your imagination and create a unique world in The sims 4! Explore and customize every detail, from your Sims to their homes and much more. Choose the look, personality and clothes of your Sims and decide how they will live from day to day. Design and build amazing homes for every family, then decorate them with your favorite furnishings and decorations. Travel to different neighborhoods where you can meet other Sims and learn about their lives.
Discover beautiful places with characteristic environments and embark on spontaneous adventures. Manage the ups and downs of the Sims’ everyday life and see what happens when you recreate situations from your real life! Tell your stories however you want by developing relationships, assigning professions and aspirations, and immersing yourself in this extraordinary game in which the possibilities are endless. Play life!
