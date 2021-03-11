In the company of new games now available on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft recently announced the 2 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days, thus giving us the possibility to play up to several titles completely free of charge and for a limited time. On this occasion, the free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One are Stellaris: Console Edition and Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition, two successful titles developed by Paradox Interactive.

These games are now available to download for free in the Microsoft Store until next Sunday, March 14, although in some cases, the date of the free trials could vary, thus extending several more days. To access the 2 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days, you must have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Before continuing, we remind you that these are the best Xbox releases for March 2021.

Ubisoft games could hit Xbox Game Pass in late 2021

Free download Stellaris for Xbox

Stellaris: Console Edition puts the complexity of the galaxy at your fingertips. Whether you’re exploring the unknown, uncovering the mysteries of the universe, or conquering it for the glory of your empire, players have more intergalactic strategies awaiting them than ever. Gaze at the enormity of space with procedurally generated galaxies with untold numbers of planets to explore.

Free Download Cities Skylines for Xbox

Take charge of a growing city, from the construction of its first streets to the changing needs of thousands of citizens. Design, build and manage the city of your dreams to the top.

